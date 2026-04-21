Scientific Temper Is A Civic Virtue, Not An Assault On Faith: Justice Abhay Oka's Constitutional Reminder

It was this constitutional spirit that Justice Abhay S. Oka invoked in his recent lecture on “Environment—Rights and Duties under the Constitution” in Chennai. His remarks were neither an assault on religion nor an endorsement of atheism. | File Photo

India’s Constitution does not treat scientific temper as a hobby for laboratory-bound minds; it elevates it to a civic virtue. Enshrined in the Directive Principles, the call to promote scientific temper applies equally to citizens and to every arm of the state. It is, in essence, a reminder that reason must inform our collective conduct, even when guided by faith. It was this constitutional spirit that Justice Abhay S. Oka invoked in his recent lecture on “Environment—Rights and Duties under the Constitution” in Chennai. His remarks were neither an assault on religion nor an endorsement of atheism. Rather, they were a plea to harmonise devotion with discernment. Faith, he implied, need not be diminished by reason; it can, in fact, be ennobled by it.

Consider the all-too-frequent spectacle of pouring large quantities of milk into rivers as part of ritual observance. Beyond the symbolism lies a troubling ecological cost. Milk, when released in bulk into flowing water, depletes oxygen levels and harms aquatic life, leaving long-lasting adverse effects. A symbolic offering—a few drops—would preserve the ritual’s intent, while the rest could nourish those in need. The contrast is stark: what is offered in piety may end up denying sustenance to the hungry and poisoning the environment. The burden of such practices falls disproportionately on the poor. While the affluent may participate in rituals that pollute rivers, it is often the underprivileged who rely on these very waters for drinking and daily use. Mass ritual bathing further degrades water quality, a fact borne out by studies conducted after large congregations along the Ganga River. Pollution, in this sense, becomes not just an environmental issue but a social injustice. Equally concerning is the immersion of idols made with chemical paints and non-biodegradable materials. Traditional practices once relied on natural dyes and organic materials, ensuring minimal ecological harm. The shift to synthetic substances reflects not devotion but disregard. Add to this the casual dumping of plastic and waste into water bodies, and the cumulative damage becomes undeniable.

Environmental neglect is not confined to ritual practices alone. Encroachment upon wetlands, filling of paddy fields for construction, and illegal quarrying all contribute to ecological imbalance. Even regions like Cherrapunji, once synonymous with abundant rainfall, now face seasonal water scarcity. It’s a telling reminder that nature’s generosity is not inexhaustible. One is reminded, too, of the mass hysteria during the so-called “milk-drinking” phenomenon of idols—later explained by the simple scientific principle of capillary action. The episode illustrated how quickly reason can be eclipsed when curiosity yields to credulity. Religious practices are deeply personal and culturally significant, but they cannot be insulated from their consequences. The Constitution’s call for scientific temper is not a repudiation of faith; it is an appeal to exercise it responsibly.