Ratna Graiveya: Symbolism Of Divine Ornamentation And The Inner Journey Of Consciousness

Ratna Graiveya symbolism reflects the spiritual ascent through chakras, linking devotion, meditation and inner transformation

Traditionally, both saakara (with form) and nirakara (formless) worship are allowed and followed. For the newly initiated and early beginners, some aid in the form of visualisation for focusing and paying attention is required. Hence, saakara is practised until one gains concentration. Divine forms are worshipped based on their attributes and characteristics. Some of the forms of worship include chanting names that are descriptions of possibilities and attainments. The stotra tradition is strong and enables one to be onboarded quickly.

Symbolism in Lalita Sahasranama

In the Lalita Sahasranama Stotram, one of the comprehensive names is “Ratna Graiveya Chintaka Lola Mukta Phala Anvita”. Using this name, the Mother Goddess is extolled for wearing a jewel-studded necklace oscillating with pearls. At the outset, it appears as a simple description of a physical asset—a piece of jewellery worn by the Mother Goddess. It may seem akin to describing a nose ring, earrings or anklets. It sounds factual and descriptive in terms of “bahya-artha” (external meanings). The deeper meaning, however, unfolds when one meditates on the name, and the inner meaning of “rahasya-artha” becomes palpable.

Chakras and inner meaning

The ornamental chain of the necklace occupies the neck, covers the Vishuddha chakra, and extends up to the Anahata chakra. The Anahata chakra, or the hridaya region, holds anxieties, fears, desires and other disturbing emotions. When one is part of the ONE, and when the ONE has an amsha, or continual part, within us, there is no question of getting lost or separated. Then why should one be anxious? Thus, the disturbances of the Anahata region are resolved automatically through the worship of the all-pervading Almighty.

Next in order is the Vishuddha chakra, the gateway to the higher realm. Spiritual aspirations and thresholds exist here. Clear articulation happens at this point, and one moves from the lower region to the higher. The orbital transition occurs at this chakra.

Journey towards illumination

When focus and energies shift to the Ajna chakra, illumination becomes clear and stable. The doldrums cease, faith is strengthened, and the seeker becomes stable and ready to be one with the ONE. Thus, the journey becomes clear like Mukta Phala, or a pure pearl.

Dr S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.