Raghav Chadha-Led Defection Of Seven Rajya Sabha MPs Plunges AAP Into Gravest Crisis Since Its Inception | IANS

The defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs led by Raghav Chadha has plunged the Aam Aadmi Party into arguably its gravest crisis since its inception. Their swift embrace by the Bharatiya Janata Party raises more questions than it answers, not least about the choreography behind this move. This was no spontaneous revolt born of ideological awakening. Chadha’s quiet pruning of anti-BJP rhetoric from his public platforms and his conspicuous restraint during Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration suggest a carefully staged exit. By waiting to muster numbers, the rebels attempted to cloak defection as a “split”, hoping to sidestep the anti-defection law. But without a clear split in the party or a recognised group in Parliament, their legal position looks weak. In their eagerness to appear clever, Chadha and his colleagues may have been, to borrow the phrase, too clever by half.

The role of the BJP in this episode cannot be wished away. Its enthusiastic reception of the defectors, coupled with persistent allegations of investigative agencies being deployed as instruments of political persuasion, lends credence to the charge of “managed defections”. By inducement or intimidation, such manoeuvres corrode the spirit of parliamentary democracy, even if they pass the narrow tests of legality. For Kejriwal, the damage is immediate and strategic. The party’s diminished strength in Parliament comes at a time when electoral stakes are rising, particularly in Punjab. The spectre of internal dissent, already whispered about in both Delhi and Chandigarh, now threatens to become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Political history offers a cautionary parallel in the fragmentation of regional parties elsewhere, where engineered splits in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party have hollowed out leadership authority and organisational cohesion. The AAP now confronts not merely a loss of numbers but a crisis of confidence.

Yet, there is an inconvenient truth the AAP must reckon with. Born out of an anti-corruption movement, it positioned itself as a moral alternative to the Congress, often with tacit encouragement from ideological quarters aligned to the BJP. Over time, however, its political compass appeared less defined by principle than by expediency. On several critical national issues—from constitutional changes to citizenship laws—the party’s stance frequently converged with that of the BJP, even as its rhetoric targeted the Congress with greater vehemence. Its attempts to expand in states like Himachal Pradesh and Goa were widely seen as cutting into opposition votes, indirectly aiding the BJP. Having managed politics with such elastic positioning, Kejriwal can scarcely claim moral outrage when political opportunism is turned against him. The present crisis is thus both an external assault and an internal reckoning. Whether the AAP emerges chastened and coherent, or further diminished and divided, will depend on how honestly it confronts the contradictions it has long chosen to ignore.