Pulwama Attack: Next act should not be a bloody reprisal

Not since the Dreyfus affair rocked France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries has a nation been plunged into such emotional turmoil by what Mamata Banerjee denounces as the Government’s attempt to “create a war-like hysteria” ahead of the elections. She might have added that war-mongering TV channels are also doing their utmost to keep up the tempo against Pakistan and – by implication – those in this country who can be accused of being soft on Pakistanis, terrorists and Kashmiri militants.