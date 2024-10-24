Poor Rich Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad In Presence Of Mother Sonia & Brother Rahul Gandhi; Video | PTI

New Delhi: Ah, the life of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra! The air in New Delhi’s charmed circles has always been thick with whispers about her riches, but rein in your imagination! In an eye-popping revelation that has left the gossipmongers stumped, Priyanka has declared her tangible assets at a mere Rs 12 crore—an amount that would elicit a yawn from a well-off Punjab farmer. Yes, you read that right: just a nondescript Rs 12 cr, with absolutely no zeroes trailing it. Though on paper, mind you.

This jaw-dropping disclosure surfaced in her election affidavit for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Among her prized possessions is a quaint little house in Shimla, valued at Rs 5.63 crore. Meanwhile, Robert Vadra, her husband and the poster child for 'moving assets,' boasts a hefty Rs 37.9 crore in movable treasures and Rs 27.64 crore in immovable ones. Together, they make quite the financial duo—like Batman and Robin, but with more investments and fewer capes. In the world of politics, every penny counts, and Priyanka is no exception.

She reported a grand income of Rs 46.39 lakh for the fiscal year 2023-24. Now, if you’re wondering how one accrues such wealth, her income streams include rental income, bank interest, and, of course, that shiny Honda CRV gifted by Robert. Delving deeper into the world of assets, Priyanka has movable possessions worth over Rs 4.24 crore. This includes the usual suspects: various deposits across three bank accounts, some mutual funds, and a dazzling 4,400 grams of gold worth about Rs 1.15 crore. But wait, the plot thickens. Her immovable assets, valued at over Rs 7.74 crore, include two inherited half-shares of agricultural land in Mehrauli, a charming area in Delhi. Additionally, there’s a halfshare in a farmhouse building worth around Rs 2.10 crore. Oh, the joys of inheriting land while simultaneously juggling a political career!

Now, let’s sprinkle in some drama—because what’s politics without a little intrigue? Priyanka carries liabilities amounting to Rs 15.75 lakh and is currently facing the taxman over reassessment proceedings for the year 2012-13, where she owes a cool Rs 15 lakh. Who knew filing taxes could transform into a suspense thriller?

In true political fashion, she also has a couple of FIRs tagging along like unwelcome party guests. One features a cheeky accusation of cheating and forgery for allegedly misleading tweets, while the other pertains to her protest during the Hathras incident. Priyanka and her brother Rahul found themselves in hot water for sauntering into a restricted area during the pandemic, which only adds to the family’s illustrious history. So, as Priyanka embarks on her election journey, let’s keep our eyes peeled. With assets that sound impressive until you actually examine them, and a string of controversies that would make any drama series proud, one thing is certain: politics has never been more entertaining!