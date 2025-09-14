When Destiny Turns A New Page In Vikramaditya Singh’s Life | X @JaipurDialogues

Had the six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh, been alive today, he would have felt as if he were breathing the air of another world — watching from heavenly abode, yet with paternal pride — while his son Vikramaditya Singh, 36, prepares to step into a new chapter of personal bliss. Life, after all, often writes with an invisible pen, etching joys and sorrows in strokes that we only comprehend in hindsight.

Owing to the demise of ex-CM in 2021, Vikraaditya was symbolically anointed as ‘Raja of Bushahr’ in a traditional royal style at Padam Palace at Rampur. In this moment, Vikramaditya’s mother, Pratibha Singh — PCC chief and former MP — joined by his sister Aprajita and other family members, seems to touch an unseen world of emotions, for the dream she had long nurtured of seeing her son’s married life blossom successfully is now unfolding before her eyes.

Vikramaditya’s first brush with matrimony, several years ago, was more of a dutiful knot than a union of hearts. Much like a ship launched against the tide, it struggled to stay afloat, eventually sinking into the silence of separation. It was a wilderness phase for a young man who, despite his privileged upbringing, longed for the simple warmth of a fulfilling home. As I recall Thomas Hardy’s immortal Tess of the D’Urbervilles, destiny often appears like an inscrutable playwright, assigning roles to us without rehearsal. Fate, fortune, and circumstance weave a fabric too complex to blame merely human choices for heartbreaks that visit our lives.

Having known the Virbhadra Singh household intimately for over four decades, I can feel and perceive even today the reassuring voice of the man I fondly called “Boss.” He often said with stoic calm that his son would one day emerge from the storm and find the shelter of a peaceful family life. He never blamed individuals, never pointed fingers — instead, he saw destiny’s hand in both rise and downfall. Today, as Vikramaditya turns a new page, one cannot help but feel that Virbhadra Singh’s conviction is being vindicated.

The young scion is set to remarry Amreen Kaur, daughter of Sardar Jotinder Singh Sekhon and Mrs. Opinder Kaur residents of sector 2,house number 38, Chandigarh, in a quiet yet graceful ceremony at a Gurdwara on September 22 at 10 AM. Their story is no whirlwind romance but rather a tale of constancy — a bond of affection that withstood years of silence, trials, and distances. Amreen, an assistant professor in Punjab University Chandigarh, with her quiet faith in reunion, reminds one of the proverbial lamp that keeps burning even in strong winds. Perhaps it was divine grace — Guru Maharaj’s blessings or simply the benevolence of time — that has rewarded her patience with togetherness.

The ceremony, modest in scale but rich in sentiment, will remain a family affair — an intimate lunch at the bride’s residence will follow the rituals. But what will be absent is the towering figure of Virbhadra Singh himself, a man whose presence would have lent grandeur and gravity to the occasion. Life, however, marches forward with or without those we most cherish, leaving memories as the only heirlooms of their blessings.

Vikramaditya’s earlier marriage with Sudarshana Singh of erstwhile princely state in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, solemnized in March 2019, ended recently in divorce after a long legal battle. Yet, what once seemed like an irreparable fracture has today opened the doorway to renewed companionship with someone who had, all along, been a quiet part of his journey. This is not just the story of a wedding — it is the story of resilience, of love that outlasts detours, and of life’s uncanny ability to offer second chances.

For the Singh family, this new dawn is being celebrated as more than just a personal milestone. It is being seen as a moment of collective hope — a reminder that even in politics’ turbulent corridors, the beating heart of family remains the truest refuge. The blessings showered upon Vikramaditya today are not just for a marriage; they are wishes for a future radiant with stability, optimism, and joy.

In the grand arc of destiny, perhaps this union is the most luminous chapter yet in the young leader’s life — one that his late father, would have watched with misty eyes, whispering silently: “At last, my son has come home to happiness.”

(Writer is senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)