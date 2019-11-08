Polls in 2 states setback for Donald Trump

In Virginia, Democrats will now hold all major statewide offices including the state assembly signalling a comprehensive consolidation of power not seen in the state since the 1990s. The Democrats are projecting it as a major boost for their bid to oust Trump but it is too early in the race to project it as such. A lot would depend too on how the impeachment proceedings would take shape against Trump. Barack Obama in his last year as sitting president had achieved a job approval of 70 to 90 among Democrats and 30 to 45 among Republicans, while President Donald Trump in 2018 has a job approval of 85 to 90 among Republicans and 5 to 10 among Democrats. Gallup polling has found that 46 per cent of Americans are either "Democrats or Democratic leaners" while 39 per cent are either "Republicans or Republican leaners".