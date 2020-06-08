Policy Watch: When it comes to solar panels, clouds of greed, mismanagement and theft block the sun

Also, look at the job creation potential that rooftop solar holds out. This is more significant when you take into account the job losses caused by Covid-19 and the almost universal agreement among industrialists that at least a third of the existing jobs are likely to vanish forever. India needs an industry which can be a big employer of skills at all levels – right from the semi-skilled to the extremely well-skilled. Rooftop solar offers that opportunity. It needs fitters and fabricators. It needs people who know how to service batteries, and it needs people skilled in electronics for invertors and micro-grids. The potential for job creation is around 80 million in a few years. And if the government adopts the cluster approach – with each cluster being under a private entrepreneur – the government could encourage economic activity in rural areas as well.

Then look at some other numbers. In 2015, this author predicted that the government’s UDAY (Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana) would not work. Credit Rating agencies like CRISIL on the contrary were ecstatic about it. At that time, the aggregate discom losses stood at Rs.3.15 lakh crore. This loss was kept aside as a separate (UDAY) vehicle, ostensibly to reform the discoms. Today, the same CRISIL admitted on May 6 this year that aggregate external debt of state owned discoms will increase to pre-UDAY levels of Rs.2.6 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal.

Had the government listened in 2015, India could have been spared a bill of Rs.2.6 lakh crore and could have reduced its import bill as well. It could also have created a80 million jobs. Will someone be sacked for this reckless decision?

Over and above all this foolhardiness, the DGTR (Director-General of Trade Remedies) will begin oral hearings, through digital video conference on June 11, on whether the crippling 25% safeguard duty (SGD) on the import of solar cells into India should be continued. Even if they are discontinued, do not forget that a standby provision of import duties has already been included in the last Union budget. The government appears to be determined to pour good money over bad. Someone is evidently not keen on promoting solar.

Moreover, rooftop solar, as Tripura discovered cost only Rs.50,000 per household, one-fourth the cost of grid connectivity. As a result, the 50,000 rooftop solar installations in Tripura resulted in no financial losses, no subsidies, no shutdowns, and no power-cuts. As Swaminathan Aiyar pointed out recently, “The latest auction for 400 MW of solar power, including storage, has been won by ReNew Power with a levelised tariff of Rs 3.52/unit over 15 years. The equivalent thermal power tariff would have been closer to Rs.4.5/unit”. If the consumer pays less, the state plays less, and the losses are not there, why has the government been waiting? Someone must love the graft and the political bonanza much more than love of the country!

At these terrible times when the economy is slipping, can the prime minister set in and stop this erosion, waste, and criminal neglect of rooftop solar? Will good sense prevail?

The author is consulting editor with Free Press Journal