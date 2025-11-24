Guiding Light: A Simple Way To Sublimate Lust

When you feel stuck in life, when you feel you are not growing, you are bombarded by desires, and you feel that life is dry, lacking in enthusiasm, and there is no juice in life anymore, what do you do?

Just feel generous right away, not tomorrow, not a day after. Become generous right now.

Generosity is a quality of spirit. A prince or a pauper can both feel generous. When you feel generous, your life becomes abundant, full of compassion and love.

Generosity is independent of your external circumstances. No one else can make you feel generous. It is something you have to do by yourself. Generosity is a state of your consciousness. Generosity is not an act, but it always finds its expression in an act.

When you realise that you are here only to give and give, and you feel that you are very generous, lust is sublimated. Lust makes one possessive instead of generous. Lust is one of the main botherations that many people face. It grips the mind and tires the body and dulls the intellect. Lust, when indulged in, brings inertia, and when suppressed, brings anger. Lust is nothing but primordial unharnessed energy. The same when harnessed manifests as enthusiasm, sparkle, sharpness of intellect and love. Generosity is one of the factors which can sublimate or transform lust into love.

Is generosity the same as being grateful? No, generosity is not the same as gratefulness. Gratefulness always has self-concern attached to it. Why are you grateful? Because you have something, or you will get something.

Feel generous even when you are dispassionate. Dispassion without generosity makes you self-centred and causes dryness in life. You don’t have to think about what you’ve done in the past for others; that only brings doership. All you need to do is feel generous in the present moment.