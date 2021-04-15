Policy watch: India could witness a dramatic decline in Asian leadership

Opportunities missed

Just look at the chart alongside. India’s GDP growth rate has been falling year after year since 2016. Each time there was a different excuse. Had India’s middle-class segment been growing, India would have been a very tempting marketplace. As Deng Xiaoping said, “It doesn't matter if a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice”. India is fast losing its ability to seduce investors to its shore, or even capture market share.

There were two industries in which India was #1 – dairy farming and gems & jewellery. The latter was allowed to slip into scams through government and banking connivance. The former is now being threatened with government measures aimed at reducing its clout. In the bargain, two other industries where India could be a global leader – leather and beef exports – could also suffer from collateral damage.

Can India create jobs quickly? Yes, it can. If only it heeds to sensible advice.

For years, the government was aware that the fastest route to job creation was through rooftop solar. Calculations show that around 80 million jobs can be created within a couple of years. Germany discovered this in 2008. India had strategic advantages in this sector, because it had a lot more sun, and a lot many more people, hence houses, on a larger land mass. But, seduced by the siren songs of powerful industrialists, India pursued mega solar parks. The government even overlooked the runaway success rooftop solar had in Tripura.

It could have doubled the capacity of government owned hospitals to create more medical education seats for doctors and nurses. Instead, it has tried to fudge numbers by advocating short term courses to allow homeopaths and ayurveds to become allopaths. In doing so it is degrading educational standards and corrupting an already weakened system.

Goodbye to the potential of health tourism, and manpower exports. More doctors could have meant more rural clinics and nursing homes. That would have salvaged the Ayushman Bharat scheme. But the government hasn’t learnt or understood.

It could have made its domestic shipping fleet stronger. But once again, swayed by seductive calls from big industry, its gave away its coastal rights (cabotage) to foreign flag ships.

It could have encouraged gold mining. But instead of recognising the nature of gold deposits in India – suitable more for small mines developed by both prospectors and rural land-owners -- the government has now passed a bill meant only for large industrialists. The one good policy change the government did introduce for gold was to reduce gold import duty from 15.5% to almost 10%.

It also did a lot of damage through selective gold targeting. It spent a lot of time and effort in tarnishing Kerala for the 25 kg gold smuggling, even while it stayed quiet about the 104 kg stolen from the CBI gold vaults. You don’t build national good will through such selective targeting. Without goodwill, a concerted effort for promoting economic growth becomes difficult.

That destruction of goodwill was visible more sharply in the national effort directed in demonising tablighis – the Muslims who came to participate in a religious conference in Delhi, but could not return in time because of the first Covid lockdown. Charges were made that they were spreading the Covid infection, that they had violated passport rules and more. One after another each case against the tablighis was dismissed by the courts.

You don’t help economic growth by polarising society – especially by filing false cases. Ditto with the sedition and anti-national-activities cases both UP and Bihar have been filing against people who did not pay heed to the government’s cow slaughter laws, or speak against the Citizen’s Amendment Act. Once again, most of these cases have been thrown out by the courts.

Thus, one by one, the government has short sold its people, its strategic advantages, and has shrunk its middle class. It also shrank its wealth generators at the other end of the spectrum. And it has betrayed future generations by not focussing on quality education and medicare.

Can the government roll back these myopic missteps? Can it recover? Yes, it can. It is obviously not a basket case. Not yet.

The author is consulting editor with FPJ

