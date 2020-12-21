Policy watch: A sightless government isn’t even aware where gold is and in what forms

Second, as geologists point out, reserves are based on resources, which, in turn, are based on primary drilling and examination of the soil composition of the earth. And the second thing they point out is that as you drill more, the resources begin to swell up as more layers or pipes of gold begin to become visible. This is in addition to the gold that can be got from copper deposits. This is because gold and copper usually coexist.

This is where another note by Vasudev to the ministry of mines this June becomes even more relevant. It talks about the states in which gold can be found.

This chart is interesting because of several reasons.

First, it tells you that gold is not always found in large deposits, which in turn, require the building of large mines.

The chart given here is just an abridged chart, but a detailed one can be downloaded from this link. The detailed chart tells you that while there are around 206 locations, only 15 (inclusive of the five licences given out by the government during the past five years) have deposits of over 2 tonnes. As few as 31 of them have deposits of over 0.5 tonnes but under 2 tonnes. And 91 of them have deposits of less than 0.5 tonnes. You can also download the revised map from this link.

As Emperor Ashoka found out, and as many farmers working on farms near gold sites have also discovered, much of the gold is near the surface in exceedingly small quantities. But collectively, these sites can generate enough gold for India to make it a big mining country. The 708 tonnes already identified could easily swell into a lot more.

But India faces a big hurdle on two fronts.