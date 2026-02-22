NHAI's 'Bee Corridor' Plan: A Sweet Revolution In The Making, But Will Saplings Survive Where Promises Wilted?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled a novel idea: establishing “bee corridors” along the nation’s vast highway network—the vascular system that keeps India moving. | X @IndianTechGuide

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled a novel idea: establishing “bee corridors” along the nation’s vast highway network—the vascular system that keeps India moving. Announced on Tuesday, the plan proposes planting millions of pollinator-friendly trees and shrubs, shifting roadside landscaping from mere ornamentation to ecological function. If implemented in letter and spirit, it could strengthen biodiversity, revive bee populations, and boost honey production—a goal aligned with the Prime Minister’s call for a “Sweet Revolution”. Yet, enthusiasm must be tempered with memory. The NHAI is known less for planting trees than for cutting them. Every new highway or expansion project has meant the felling of thousands of roadside trees. Though the norm mandates planting two or more saplings for each tree cut, compliance has been honoured more in the breach than in practice. Promises of compensatory afforestation have too often remained entries on paper rather than saplings in soil.

Tree-lined roads are not a modern innovation. As far back as the 16th century, Sher Shah Suri is believed to have planted shade-giving trees along the Grand Trunk Road, linking Chittagong to Afghanistan. The British continued the practice, recognising that roadside trees served travellers, stabilised soil, moderated temperatures, and sustained biodiversity. In recent years, however, highway planting has tilted towards decorative flowering shrubs chosen more for visual appeal than ecological value. The bee corridor initiative signals a welcome correction. Under the blueprint, 40 lakh trees will be planted in FY 2026–27, with 60 per cent dedicated to pollinator corridors. Clusters of nectar-rich native species—neem, karanj, mahua, palash, bottle brush, jamun, and siris—will be planted at intervals of 500 metres to one kilometre, matching the habitat range of honeybees. By ensuring staggered flowering cycles, the plan addresses seasonal starvation, guaranteeing year-round pollen and nectar.

The economic promise is significant. India’s honey production has already risen from about 70-75 thousand metric tonnes a decade ago to roughly 1.25 lakh metric tonnes by 2025, aided by government missions that distributed 200,000 bee boxes and trained farmers. Bee corridors could further energise rural livelihoods while strengthening crop pollination and food security. But planting is the easy part; nurturing is the test. Saplings must survive grazing, drought, neglect, and encroachment before they can sustain pollinators. Without maintenance budgets, community involvement, and transparent monitoring, the corridors risk becoming another well-intentioned scheme that withers in the heat. It is against this backdrop that one is compelled to recall the old adage: the proof of the pudding is in the eating. India does not need more ceremonial planting drives; it needs living, thriving green corridors. If the NHAI can turn this sweet vision into rooted reality, the nation’s highways may hum—not just with traffic, but with the life-giving buzz of bees.