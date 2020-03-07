Need for restraint, decorum in Houses

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to suspend seven Congress members for the remainder of the budget session for ‘gross misconduct’ in the House reflects a new low in parliamentary relations between the ruling dispensation and much of the Opposition.

That the members snatched papers from the Speaker’s table and disrupted the proceedings was most unfortunate and needed to be deterred. It was unreasonable for the Congress members to demand that a discussion on Delhi riots precede any other business.

The Speaker had not refused a discussion and there was no reason to show disrespect to the Speaker in defiance of time-honoured conventions. Admittedly, this was not the first such instance. Such show of misbehaviour has been seen earlier too, but every Speaker has his or her own tolerance level and the current Speaker cannot be faulted for the seemingly stiff punishment.

It is indeed unfortunate that relations between the Treasury benches and the Opposition in general have deteriorated to such an extent that issues that should ordinarily be sorted out amicably are a cause of so much mutual animosity and bickering.

Both sides need to do some soul-searching to restore a modicum of discipline and good feeling. The country is passing through hard times with the economy in a perceptible slowdown and coronavirus fast assuming the shape of a pandemic. At this point of time there should be greater spirit of accommodation.