Maharashtra Politics: The Pawar Play Googly That Ended In A Sixer

Considering the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra on a lighter note, it can be said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis bowled a “doosra” and took the wicket of NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Just a few days ago, Pawar had stated that his father-in-law was a googly bowler and Pawar, being the former Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), knew where and when to bowl a googly, though he had not played cricket. Pawar had said this with reference to Fadnavis and the BJP, as regards the talks between the two political parties, to form a government in Maharashtra in 2019. He had claimed that he had done this to show to what extent the BJP can go to gain power. Pawar had claimed that two days before the early morning swearing-in of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, he had withdrawn the offer to form a government in the state in alliance with the BJP.

On a serious note, it should be noted that there was a time when the BJP used to claim that it is a party with a difference, giving an impression that it was the only ethical and principled party. Of late it has been proving time and again that it is indeed a party with a difference, by joining hands with those against whom it has made charges of corruption. This has been seen in other states in the country as well as in Maharashtra.

The BJP leaders in the state have been shouting themselves hoarse that Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are corrupt. Similar charges have been made against other NCP leaders too and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned recently that the NCP is a corrupt party. Yet, the NCP legislators have been welcomed by the BJP to join its alliance government in Maharashtra.

The coming together of the Opposition parties in the country to form an anti-BJP platform, and the setback the party has faced in the Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, has shaken up the party and it has been trying various tactics, one of them being to weaken the parties opposing it. Bringing about the split in the NCP is one such move.

By getting the NCP rebel legislators to support the government, the BJP is also sending a signal to CM Eknath Shinde and his legislators that the BJP is not solely dependent on the Shiv Sena to be in power in Maharashtra. This was needed to respond to the advertisement published by Shinde’s supporters stating that it is Modi at the Centre and Shinde in Maharashtra. Neither the BJP nor Fadnavis took kindly to the advertisement and wanted to put Shinde in his place.

By getting Ajit Pawar and his legislators to support the Maharashtra government, the BJP has endorsed the view of Sharad Pawar that the BJP is willing to go to any extent to grab power. Though the BJP is already in power in Maharashtra, by engineering the split in NCP the party has tried to gain on several fronts. Ajit Pawar was anyway unhappy with the stand of the NCP and it was easy for the BJP to get him in its net. It became easier with the probes by the Enforcement Department against several NCP legislators.

The BJP ought to remember that Sharad Pawar is a hard nut to crack in politics. He is not one to be rattled easily by defections in his party, and that was clear from his body language as well as his statements after his nephew and other legislators supported and joined the government. Unlike Uddhav Thackeray, he has not said a word against the defectors and has also clarified that he will not move the courts to get justice, but he would rather go to the public to seek justice and support. Not to make personal attacks on those who defect from the party shows the political maturity of a leader, and Sharad Pawar has scored on that count. Also, a leader who has faith in one’s leadership and organisational abilities will refrain from making personal attacks.

The senior Pawar’s biggest strengths are his connect with the people, his determination and zeal to build the party, and his ability to remain calm even in the most difficult situations. As regards his connect with the people, it must be noted that he knows thousands of his party workers by their names and their locations. It cannot be denied that most of the NCP legislators have been elected due to the people’s faith in Sharad Pawar, and some of them will find it difficult to face their electorate in the light of their defection; winning the next election will be more difficult. He has already announced that he would tour the state and go to the people, especially the youth.

The NCP defectors stand exposed as they have started praising Narendra Modi and appreciating his work in the country, though till now they were criticising him and his policies. Ajit Pawar has stated that he has supported the BJP for the development of the country. Those who have tasted power find it difficult to be out of it for long, and Ajit Pawar and his gang is part of that section of elected representatives. In their case, it is also a reason to seek reprieve from the cases against them.

It is time elected representatives stop taking the voters and the public at large for granted, and for the voters to teach defectors a lesson by defeating them.

The author is a senior journalist and media trainer. He tweets at @a_mokashi