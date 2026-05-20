Kerala CM Will Have To Walk A Political And Economic Tightrope

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan | file pic

The speed with which Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan completed the formation of his ministry deserves recognition. Though the Congress High Command took 11 days after the May 4 counting to settle on the former Leader of the Opposition as its choice for Chief Minister, he could hardly be blamed for the delay. The party had to weigh competing claims, with more than one senior leader aspiring for the post. But once his name was announced, Satheesan moved with remarkable decisiveness. Managing the ambitions of allies in the United Democratic Front (UDF) was no easy task. Constituents bargained hard for ministerial representation and political space. Yet, he succeeded in finalising the names of all 20 ministers in consultation with the High Command and alliance partners, culminating in a grand swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Significantly, Kerala now has a full-fledged cabinet while states like West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, which also went to the polls in this cycle, are still to complete the process. When portfolios were not announced immediately, speculation mounted that he was already under pressure from alliance partners. Satheesan, however, silenced such talk by unveiling the complete allocation of portfolios on Wednesday, thereby sending out a clear message that he remains firmly in command. The harder part, however, begins now. Unlike several of his cabinet colleagues, such as PK Kunhalikutty and Ramesh Chennithala, Satheesan does not possess prior administrative experience. Political management within the ruling coalition may itself prove a full-time challenge. It is widely believed that KC Venugopal withdrew his own claim to the chief ministership only after securing ministerial berths for loyalists whose allegiance to Satheesan cannot be assumed. Nor can he ignore the ambitions of Chennithala, who was himself a serious contender for the top post and whose political camp once included Satheesan. Coalition politics often demands compromise, but excessive accommodation can weaken authority. Satheesan must, therefore, strike a delicate balance between consensus-building and asserting leadership.

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Beyond politics lies the more formidable challenge of governance. The white paper promised by the Chief Minister may formally expose Kerala’s financial distress, but the crisis is already well known. The state exchequer is under severe strain, even as the UDF has committed itself to a series of expensive electoral promises. Financing such largesse without additional taxation will be extremely difficult, while burdening the people further could rapidly erode public goodwill. Satheesan currently enjoys considerable goodwill as the face of change, but political popularity can evaporate quickly when expectations collide with economic realities. The new Chief Minister must, therefore, walk a political and fiscal tightrope simultaneously. His success will depend not merely on keeping allies together but also on convincing the people that prudence, restraint, and effective governance are not incompatible with compassion and welfare.