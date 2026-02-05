 Karma And Character: How Action, Suffering And Knowledge Shape The Human Soul
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisKarma And Character: How Action, Suffering And Knowledge Shape The Human Soul

Karma And Character: How Action, Suffering And Knowledge Shape The Human Soul

In excerpts from Karma Yoga, Swami Vivekananda explains that karma is action and its effects, shaping human character through both joy and suffering. He teaches that knowledge—not pleasure—is life’s true goal, and all wisdom already exists within, waiting to be discovered.

Swami VivekanandaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Teachings on karma and self-discovery highlight how life’s experiences mould human character and inner wisdom | Representational photo

The word ‘Karma’ is derived from the Sanskrit ‘Kri’, to do; all action is ‘Karma’. Technically, this word also means the effects of actions. In connection with metaphysics, it sometimes means the effects of which our past actions were the causes. But in Karma-Yoga we simply have to do with the word ‘Karma’ as meaning ‘work’.

The goal of mankind is knowledge. That is the one ideal placed before us by Eastern philosophy. Pleasure is not the goal of man, but knowledge. Pleasure and happiness come to an end. It is a mistake to suppose that pleasure is the goal. The cause of all the miseries we have in the world is that men foolishly think pleasure to be the ideal to strive for.

After a time man finds that it is not happiness but knowledge towards which he is going, and that both pleasure and pain are great teachers, and that he learns as much from evil as from good. As pleasure and pain pass before his soul, they have upon it different pictures, and the result of these combined impressions is what is called man's "character".

If you take the character of any man, it really is but the aggregate of tendencies, the sum total of the bent of his mind; you will find that misery and happiness are equal factors in the formation of that character. Good and evil have an equal share in moulding character, and in some instances misery is a greater teacher than happiness.

FPJ Shorts
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience, Calls It 'Weirdly Awesome'
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience, Calls It 'Weirdly Awesome'
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported

In studying the great characters the world has produced, I dare say, in the vast majority of cases, it would be found that it was misery that taught more than happiness, it was poverty that taught more than wealth, it was blows that brought out their inner fire more than praise.

Now this knowledge, again, is inherent in man. No knowledge comes from outside; it is all inside. What we say a man "knows" should, in strict psychological language, be what he "discovers" or "unveils"; what a man "learns" is really what he "discovers" by taking the cover off his own soul, which is a mine of infinite knowledge.

Excerpts from the book Karma Yoga, based on lectures the Swami delivered in his rented rooms at 228 W 39th Street in December, 1895 and January, 1896.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karma And Character: How Action, Suffering And Knowledge Shape The Human Soul
Karma And Character: How Action, Suffering And Knowledge Shape The Human Soul
Matheran Pollution Debate: Horses In The Dock As Eco Body Probes Rising Particulate Matter
Matheran Pollution Debate: Horses In The Dock As Eco Body Probes Rising Particulate Matter
Social Apathy In Focus: When Sympathy Fades And Society Turns Into Silent Spectators
Social Apathy In Focus: When Sympathy Fades And Society Turns Into Silent Spectators
Bihar Prohibition Exposed: Bail Rush At Patna High Court Highlights Failure Of Liquor Ban
Bihar Prohibition Exposed: Bail Rush At Patna High Court Highlights Failure Of Liquor Ban
Union Budget 2026 Walks Fiscal Tightrope While Pushing Capability Building For Long-Term Growth
Union Budget 2026 Walks Fiscal Tightrope While Pushing Capability Building For Long-Term Growth