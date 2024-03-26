Kangana Ranaut, An Ardent Supporter Of Hindutva And Modi, Enters Politics In A Dramatic Style |

Kangana Ranaut, one of the most successful film stars in Bollywood and an ardent supporter of Hindutva ideology besides being diehard enthusiast of Narendra Modi, Prime minister, is ready to enter a new arena of politics from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh which may turn the contest in a filmy style. It appears that Kangana played her cards well to play the second inning of her career thereby outsmarting the other senior BJP leaders who had decades of sacrifices and commitment to the saffron party.

For Kangana, it seems to be preordained and predestined to switch over from the glamorous life of Mumbai to an uncertain political career which may give her an opportunity to serve her people in this hilly state. The steep rise of the tiny girl from the non-descriptive village of Bhambala in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, can be attributed to her sheer determination, commitment and willpower.

In consonance with the philosophy of ‘Chance and destiny’ of 19th-century Victorian realist, Thomas Hardy, it was an unimaginable dream to establish herself in an unknown world but it could not change her mindset hence she set out on a hazardous journey to Mumbai to test her luck in the film industry to emerge as victorious which goes to her credit.

Multiple Challenges Ahead

Film actor is poised to face a horde of challenges as active politics can not be synonymous with fairy tales of films. On a mandatory basis, the voters would expect her to be a full-time politician and make Mandi parliamentary constituency her permanent abode which would be feasible to approach her for the redressal of their grievances. Analysts opine that due to her inexperience, she will have to work extraordinarily hard to pass the litmus test though it may be possible owing to Modi's ‘Charisma’ and high popularity. At the same time, she will have the luxury of the support of disciplined BJP party cadres, vast resources and well-oiled machinery of RSS. Mandi Lok Sabha by poll was held on October 30, 2021 and Congress party’s nominee, Pratibha Singh snatched the seat from BJP which was primarily due to the sympathy factor of the late Virbhadra Singh but political dynamics have changed now as Congress is in disarray which might benefit Kangana. Another mountain-like issue pertains to acquaintance with electorates of 17 assembly segments of Mandi, Lok Sabha seat which includes far-flung tribal areas of Bharmaur, Lahal Spiti and Kinnaur especially when hardly two months and few days are left for one-day polling on June 1.

Revolt Against Family

Kangana’s voyage is embedded in the revolt against her family which did not support her choice to enter Bollywood, an ocean of uncertainties and qualms though full of opportunities. But she conquered it despite having a meagre earnings to barely sustain on bread and pickle (Achaar). It was a paradox that she was even devoid of having a space to live in Mumbai which added to her owes and struggle to survive. But a rigorous training under theatre director, Arvind Gaur proved blessings in disguise as she participated in his theatre workshop at India Habitat Centre Delhi and participated in several of his plays including Girish Karnad's scripted Talendana. Kangana is a straightforward person who could describe herself as ‘stubborn and rebellious’. Actor’s parents wanted her to become a doctor but she did not turn up for the all-India pre-medical test which was taken as an offense by the family.

Unexpected But A Good News

It was a coincidence that Kangana got good news about the allotment of the BJP ticket from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on her 37th birthday on March 23 which did not surprise many in this hilly state. Kangana identifies herself with right-wing ideology and happens to be a die-hard supporter of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi besides having a close association with RSS which swung the pendulum in her favour especially when she is a novice in politics. Mandi is currently represented by Pratibha Singh state congress president and widow of late six-time chief minister, Virbhadra Singh, who has declined to contest from this seat citing demoralization prevailing amongst the party cadres owing to the apathy of own government. J.P.Nadda belongs to Himachal and reportedly played a pivotal role though she got the support of the union minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, who hails from the Hamirpur district in the state. Kangana was over-excited after the fulfilment of her ambition to enter active politics and remarked “I express my gratitude to BJP high command for giving me an opportunity to contest from my birthplace, Himachal Pradesh.”

Kangana and controversies are akin to each other which include her controversial social media posts about farmers agitation which had been labelled by her as Khalistan movement. 2nd, She had also described India’s independence as a “Bheekh”(begging) hence she was trolled by many. 3rd, film actor took on a section of film industry and accused them of drug use which preceded the suicide of actor Sushant Singh. 4th Twitter had also permanently suspended her account due to repeated violations but ban was later lifted and returned to the platform.

Experts say that as a novice, Kangana will have to ward off her filmy style and mingle with grassroots party workers and voters so that they feel that she is like a commoner and not a highflier film star from Bollywood. She needs to undergo this metamorphosis in her personality which is obligatory to be a successful politician.

(Writer is political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla)