Is successful G20 meeting in Srinagar raising high hope about Kashmir tourism?

G20 Tourism Meet | Representative Image

The old adage “Seeing is believing” has got its origin in 17 century and attributed to English clergyman Thomas Fuller though his actual proverb was “seeing is believing, but feeling is Truth” which holds true in 21st century to 60 delegates from 27 countries who attended three day G20 tourism meet in Srinagar which may bring sea change in the attitude of those nations which have issued negative advisories to visit Jammu and Kashmir in India.

Reaffirmation of global approval of validity of scrapping Article 370

Kashmir has been integral part of India but Indian government’s relentless efforts to successfully organize G20 international meet of its members on tourism, including largest economies of the world after the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, 2019, may act as an eye opener to the rest of the world and negative advisories may be withdrawn to permit travelers to Kashmir’s picturesque valley and enjoy 32-km-long Zabarwan range situated between Pir Panjal and Great Himalayan range in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Second, security concerns of the international community may be belied as participants departed with a logical sense and feelings of positivity which can be attributed to their enjoyment of the session of Yoga prior to visiting beautiful Nishat Garden and Royal Spring Golf Course on the banks of the Dal Lake.

Read Also Jammu and Kashmir: Understanding tourism boom in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370

Third, Union Minister Dr Jitendera Singh described the tourism meet in a philosophical manner when he said "It is a Strange Blend of Traditional Heritage, Modern Infrastructure and Kashmiris always proudly feel a part of Global world and India under the prime ministership of Narender Modi.” Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha expects fruitful response and withdrawal of negative advisories as some of the affected participants have witnessed the level of safety themselves hence, they don’t need counselling by anyone. LG feels that Jammu and Kashmir is no more the land of strikes, separatists and stone-palters. Fourth, keeping in view standard parameters of safety and yardsticks, the Jammu and Kashmir is well -equipped to host any international event though it happens to be the prerogative of the government of India.

Setback to absentees like China, Pakistan etc.

Due to its chronic Kashmir phobia, Pakistan had opposed the Indian government’s decision to host G20 meet on tourism in Srinagar because it still considers Kashmir as ‘disputed territory’. China had followed suit because it blindly supports Pakistan even in vetoing in UNO when it comes to protecting dreaded united nations designated terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammad leader, Masood Azhar, Abdul Reman Makki etc.

The Indian external affairs ministry had rebuffed Pakistan as well as China and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir, currently a union territory, has been an inalienable part of India and shall remain so in future. Experts say that despite skipping of meeting by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt ,none can deny the fact that there was a huge response from the G20 members including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union. The participants’ response reflected global approval of the truth that they do not consider it as a disputed territory and such an indelible impression has been carried by all delegates to their respective countries thereby isolating the handful of opposing nations.

People of Kashmir expect spurt in foreign tourists after the meet

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has been a hallmark of lack of peace and converting the heavenly valley into a den of innocent killings. Foreign policy experts say that Pakistan is paying through its nose for harboring and protecting terror groups as its existence is in danger. Multiple crises have hit this rogue country like terrorists’ attacks by the domestically created groups by ISI, recent attacks on army installations and headquarters by supporters of ex PM, Imran Khan, virtual economic collapse etc. hence Pakistan should stop bothering about Kashmir and instead focus on survival of democracy. Now people of Jammu and Kashmir expect that a strong message has been conveyed to international community about the exact situation in the state which will lead to spurt in the influx of foreign travelers in future .J and K receives about 1.88 crore tourists though majority comprises of travelers as well as devotees who visit the religious place, Vaishno Devi but valley has got its share of 26 lakh tourists which may go up.

A draft on national strategy on film tourism unveiled in G20 meet

As a part of G20 tourism meet, a draft on ‘National Strategy on Film Tourism’ (NSFT) was unveiled to promote Kashmir on the film tourism map of the world. It was discussed by six participating countries including Spain, Singapore, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa and Brazil which focused on global perspective and economic benefits.

Ministry of tourism, government of India emphasized the dire need of preserving environment while focusing on adventure and ecotourism. The Jammu and Kashmir government has identified 300 unexplored destinations for film shooting which will attract national and international production houses and filmmakers thereby making it a unique and special destination.

In the final basement, analysts opine that Indian government is scheduled to organize 200 different meetings having different topics and themes which will culminate in the final summit of G20 heads of member nations in September 2023. But success of Srinagar meet on tourism has sent a strong message to the entire world about the capacity and potential of India to shoulder current responsibility of presidency of G20.

(Writer is political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla)