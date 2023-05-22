G20 Tourism Meet in Kashmir: Spain, Singapore & Mauritius among nations to discuss film tourism |

Srinagar is preparing to host the third Tourism Working Group Meeting of G20 members on Monday, where seven countries, including Spain, Singapore, and Mauritius, will discuss film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

These countries, along with Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, and India, will explore the global perspective of film tourism and its economic benefits and impact on Jammu and Kashmir.

Agenda of G20 Meet in Kashmir

The meeting, scheduled to take place from May 22 to May 24, will feature a side event titled 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation.' The main agenda is to unveil the draft of a national strategy for film tourism, with speakers highlighting the challenges and country-specific initiatives to promote destinations through films and boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The "3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting" will commence on Monday afternoon, attracting high participation from invited countries and international organizations compared to the previous two meetings held in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and West Bengal's Siliguri.

The meeting will focus on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs, and Destination Management. Its objective is to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development in the region.

Key deliverables of Tourism Ministers' Meet

The meeting will deliberate on two key deliverables: the Goa Roadmap for Tourism as a means to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the G20 Tourism Ministers' Declaration. Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh, emphasized the importance of this meeting, stating that it has received an excellent response from member countries, invited countries, and international organizations.

The draft documents will undergo negotiations with G20 member countries, and the final versions will be presented at the 'Fourth Tourism Working Group Meeting.' Singh also highlighted the side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation,' scheduled for May 22 and 23, which will focus on strategies to promote film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders.

The meeting reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disseminate the message of India's G20 Presidency through active "Jan Bhagidari" at the grassroots level. The Jammu and Kashmir Government's efforts to raise awareness about the goals and purpose of G20 through various public activities were appreciated by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator of G20.

Record-breaking 18.8 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2022

Arun Mehta, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed the evident progress on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the arrival of the highest number of tourists (18.8 million) in 2022. He mentioned that 300 new tourist destinations will be established in Jammu and Kashmir, catering to the increasing number of tourists and providing ample opportunities for their enjoyment. The influx of foreign tourists to Jammu and Kashmir is seen as a positive sign for tourism in the region.

(with inputs from ANI)