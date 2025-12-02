 Integrity Crucial For SIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisIntegrity Crucial For SIR

Integrity Crucial For SIR

The numbers alone are staggering. Revising and verifying over 500 million entries on electoral rolls cannot be done in a hurry without compromising accuracy.

FPJ EditorialUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
ECI | File

The Election Commission’s decision to extend the deadline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories is a tacit admission that the exercise has been less than ideal. For weeks, opposition parties have argued that the schedule was impossibly crammed. The one-week extension concedes that the objection had merit. The question now is whether an extra week is enough to complete what is nothing short of a gargantuan national task. The numbers alone are staggering. Revising and verifying over 500 million entries on electoral rolls cannot be done in a hurry without compromising accuracy. The Commission insists that the SIR has been proceeding uninterruptedly and that the revised dates will be met. It has even cited the example of Bihar. That claim may carry a grain of truth, but it glosses over a critical reality: the outcomes in Bihar were too modest to justify the frenetic pace of the revision or the enormous effort expended by ground-level staff.

One stated objective of the SIR is to weed out foreign nationals who have allegedly infiltrated the voter lists. Yet, the results so far raise more questions than confidence. The number of foreigners identified is minuscule, and most of them were Nepali citizens, not Bangladeshis, as unsubstantiated allegations often suggest. Even if one allows for a degree of political exaggeration from opposition parties, the fact remains that the process has been marred by errors, inconsistencies, and complaints that genuine voters have been removed while dubious entries, including those carrying photographs of globally famous personalities, have mysteriously slipped through. Given the sheer scale of the operation, the Commission had sufficient precedents to guide it. The last such revision, conducted in 2003–04, was exhaustive and methodical. Yet, instead of learning from that model, the present revision appears driven by an inexplicable urgency. What was needed was an intensive revision; what we got was a hurried one.

Read Also
MP SIR Deadline Nears: Only 66% Enumeration Forms Digitised In Bhopal With 10 Days To Go
article-image

More troubling are the human costs buried beneath official claims. Reports have surfaced of grassroots officials, overwhelmed by impossible deadlines and backbreaking workloads, succumbing to despair. While suicide can never be justified, neither can the pressure that pushes individuals to such breaking points. Targets and timelines set in conference rooms cannot be achieved by overworked and underpaid enumerators without institutional support, adequate manpower and humane working conditions. The Election Commission’s credibility rests not only on the conduct of polling but also on the integrity of the voters’ list. In rushing through a process where precision is paramount, it risks eroding the very trust it is mandated to uphold. A comprehensive, transparent revision would have strengthened democracy. A hasty one only weakens it. The EC must remember that in matters as vital as the voter roll, speed is no substitute for integrity.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Tumbles 32 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.85 Against US Dollar, Weighed Down By Heavy American Currency In Overseas Markets
Rupee Tumbles 32 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.85 Against US Dollar, Weighed Down By Heavy American Currency In Overseas Markets
India Expeditiously Clears Pakistan Flight To Send Aid To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka; Rejects 'Baseless' Airspace Denial Claims
India Expeditiously Clears Pakistan Flight To Send Aid To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka; Rejects 'Baseless' Airspace Denial Claims
India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion Of The Previous Financial Year
India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion Of The Previous Financial Year
BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Registration Window Opens Again Till December 3; Details Here
BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Registration Window Opens Again Till December 3; Details Here
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sadhugram At The Cost Of Nature

Sadhugram At The Cost Of Nature

India-Russia Summit: A Hedge Against A Changing World

India-Russia Summit: A Hedge Against A Changing World

Integrity Crucial For SIR

Integrity Crucial For SIR

Kejriwal Should Know That A Captain Is As Good As His Team

Kejriwal Should Know That A Captain Is As Good As His Team

Temporary Truce In Karnataka

Temporary Truce In Karnataka