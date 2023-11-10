Indiscretion Befalls Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

Mahua Moitra finds herself in a situation akin to King Lear, more a victim of circumstances than a wrongdoer. The Ethics Committee of Parliament, in a substantial 500-page report, not only rebuked her but also recommended her immediate expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Furthermore, the committee has called for a CBI investigation into whether she accepted money in exchange for posing questions in Parliament. Notably, even before the official release of the report, its contents had already made headlines in the media. Whether the severity of her punishment matches her transgressions remains a subject of debate, particularly in a landscape where there are few MPs who haven't sought assistance in formulating questions for the House.

In Moitra's case, she shared her login credentials with an overseas businessman, allowing him to pose questions that would only reach Parliament's office once she input the digital passcode she received. Moitra has been one of the most vocal MPs, raising numerous pertinent questions in Parliament, particularly concerning the Modi government's support for Adani companies and their unprecedented corporate successes. However, her queries have consistently gone unanswered, though her popularity has soared not only in West Bengal but throughout the nation. Predictably, her opponents within the ruling BJP were awaiting an opportunity to target her, and it arrived when her alleged "jilted lover" divulged that she had received favours from the businessman in exchange for facilitating his questions in Parliament. When the businessman, whom she refers to as a "friend," breached her trust, she found herself exposed in the public eye, much like Karna without his armour at Kurukshetra.

Having assumed the role of a crusader, aiming to hold the Modi government accountable, she should have exercised greater caution in her dealings, especially when sharing her login details with a businessman. Her argument that there are no explicit rules against members doing so lacks merit, as common sense should have guided her conduct. The principle that Caesar's wife should be above suspicion applies not only to ministers but also to MPs like her. It is not a valid defence that she received only a few items from the Dubai duty-free shop courtesy of her businessman friend. Needless to say, when she associates with such individuals, she hardly requires enemies.

