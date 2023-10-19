FPJ Editorial: Polls Come And Go, Promises Remain

Politics | Representative pic

Election manifestos — they're like an all-you-can-eat buffet where you eye the scrumptious dishes but end up with a plateful of stale bread and water. The Madhya Pradesh Congress party, in their latest manifesto, seems to have taken this analogy to heart, and oh, what a feast of promises they've dished out! First on the menu is cash rewards for all: women, unemployed youth, and probably even the neighbour's cat if it could vote. Medical insurance up to ₹25 lakh, loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh — they're practically throwing money around like confetti at a wedding. If that's not enough, they're making cooking gas cylinders available at ₹500. But here's the pièce de résistance — the promise to create an IPL cricket team in the name of the state. Because why fix the economy or improve healthcare when you can have a cricket team? If the government's team performs half as well as some politicians, they'll probably end up in the lower divisions.

Now, let's not forget the BJP, who, in 2018, released their own buffet of promises. Sure, it didn't sway the voters then, but who needs a new menu when the old one is gathering dust in the corner? It's like reheating leftovers and serving them as gourmet cuisine — same old taste, just a different day. We're all in on the joke, though. We know manifestos are just a charade, a carnival of empty words. It's like a magic show where they promise to pull rabbits out of hats, but the hat remains empty. Freebies might get us excited for a moment, but deep down, we all know they're more elusive than a unicorn. In an ideal world, political parties would stick to promises they could actually deliver. But alas, in the circus of politics, it's easier to promise the moon and stars while knowing you won't even reach the stratosphere.

