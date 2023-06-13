India’s GEMZ Is Bigger Bet Than Middle Class

Representational picture | /Pixabay

The global business landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by the rise of the Gig Economy, Millennials, and Generation Z, collectively known as GEMZ. These demographic segments are redefining traditional business models and consumption patterns. However, businesses in India have often underestimated the potential of GEMZ stakeholders, failing to fully understand their preferences, needs, and aspirations. It would be better to pay focus to GEMZ, rather than just chasing the great Indian middle class story. There seems no consensus on what constitutes the Indian middle class. With the absence of census data (post 2011), one is left with estimation and guesswork.

Millennials and Generation Z together account for a substantial portion of India's population, estimated to be around 65% under the age of 35. This youth-dominated demographic presents a tremendous opportunity for businesses to tap into their innovative mindset and unique consumption patterns. The Gig Economy is gaining traction in India, driven by technological advancements and a changing work culture. According to recent studies, India is home to the world's second-largest freelance workforce, with a substantial number of millennials and Gen Z actively participating. This shift towards flexible and independent work arrangements demands a deeper understanding from businesses to effectively engage with this growing segment.

Millennials in India are a significant consumer group, influencing various sectors such as e-commerce, travel, and entertainment. They value convenience, personalisation, and social responsibility. With a higher disposable income and exposure to global trends, millennials are quick to embrace new products and services that align with their values.

Generation Z, the cohort following millennials, is poised to be the next big disruptor. This digitally native generation has grown up in an era of rapid technological advancements and has a profound impact on consumer behaviour. They prioritise authenticity, sustainability, and social impact.

The middle class demographic segment comprises individuals who have moved beyond the subsistence level and have the ability to afford a range of products and services that enhance their quality of life. With aspirations for better education, healthcare, and improved lifestyles, the middle class has traditionally represented a significant market opportunity for brands. The shift from focusing solely on the Indian middle class to understanding and engaging with GEMZ (Gig Economy, Millennials, and Generation Z) is crucial for businesses.

Disruptive Influence: GEMZ stakeholders are the true disrupters of business models and consumption patterns. Their preferences, behaviours, and expectations differ significantly from those of the traditional middle-class segment. Ignoring or underestimating this influential demographic can lead to missed opportunities and loss of market share.

Changing Consumption Patterns: GEMZ stakeholders have distinct consumption patterns driven by factors such as convenience, personalisation, sustainability and social impact. They prioritise experiences over ownership, value authenticity, and are quick to embrace new products and services that align with their values.

Tech-Savvy and Digitally Native: GEMZ stakeholders are highly tech-savvy and have grown up in the digital era. They are comfortable using technology and rely heavily on digital platforms and social media for information, communication, and purchasing decisions.

Influence and Market Potential: GEMZ stakeholders represent a significant portion of the Indian population and possess substantial purchasing power. Millennials and Generation Z together account for a large demographic segment, with millennials currently being the largest working-age group.

Shifting Workforce Dynamics: The rise of the gig economy, coupled with the aspirations of millennials and Generation Z for flexible work arrangements, has transformed the workforce landscape.

Cultural and Social Impact: GEMZ stakeholders embody a cultural shift towards diversity, inclusivity, social consciousness, and individual expression. Businesses that align their values and messaging with these cultural shifts can build stronger connections with GEMZ stakeholders and contribute to positive social outcomes.

GEMZ have grown up in the digital era, with access to various social media platforms. They have a heightened awareness of social issues and a strong desire to make a positive impact. They actively engage in social causes, such as environmental sustainability, gender equality, mental health, and social justice. Their collective efforts contribute to building a more socially conscious and empathetic society.

GEMZ play a pivotal role in shaping consumer behaviour towards more sustainable and socially responsible choices. They prioritise ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability, and support brands that align with their values. This cultural shift is driving businesses to adopt responsible practices, leading to a more sustainable and socially conscious marketplace.

Education and Empowerment: GEMZ value holistic education that goes beyond academic excellence. They seek educational institutions that emphasise creativity, critical thinking, and holistic development. This cultural shift is encouraging educational reforms that prioritise well-rounded learning, creativity, and vocational skills, empowering individuals for a rapidly changing world.

The digital upbringing of GEMZ has made them proficient in technology. They have a natural aptitude for digital tools and platforms. Recognising this, efforts are being made to enhance digital literacy and provide skill development opportunities to empower GEMZ to succeed in the digital age. This cultural emphasis on digital literacy is bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusivity.

Cultural Integration and Social Cohesion: GEMZ stakeholders are playing a crucial role in promoting cultural integration and social cohesion. With their exposure to global cultures and diverse perspectives through digital platforms, they are breaking down barriers and fostering cross-cultural understanding. GEMZ actively engage in cultural exchanges, collaborations, and social interactions that transcend geographical boundaries, promoting a sense of global citizenship.

The rise of GEMZ has also challenged traditional societal norms and hierarchies. They question and challenge outdated social structures, advocating for equality, inclusivity, and social justice. GEMZ stakeholders are at the forefront of movements and conversations addressing issues such as gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, caste discrimination, and mental health awareness. Their cultural influence is shaping a more progressive and inclusive society.

GEMZ are redefining relationships and social dynamics. They value open communication, empathy, and emotional well-being. The emphasis on mental health and self-care has brought about a cultural shift where individuals are encouraged to prioritise their well-being and support others in their personal journeys. GEMZ are actively involved in community-building initiatives, fostering a sense of belonging and collective empowerment.

Empowering Local Economies and Entrepreneurship: GEMZ stakeholders are not only transforming consumption patterns but also driving entrepreneurship and innovation. They have a strong entrepreneurial spirit, embracing risk-taking and challenging traditional business models. This cultural shift has led to the rise of startups and grassroots initiatives that cater to the unique needs and preferences of GEMZ stakeholders. Local economies are benefiting from the entrepreneurial endeavors of GEMZ, fostering economic growth and job creation.

GEMZ are actively contributing to the growth of the sharing economy and collaborative platforms. Through peer-to-peer networks and online marketplaces, they are engaging in resource-sharing, co-working spaces, and skill-sharing communities. This cultural inclination towards collaboration and resource optimisation is creating opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs and empowering individuals to monetise their skills and assets.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a corporate adviser and author of Time for Bharat. He tweets @ssmumbai