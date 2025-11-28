India’s Commonwealth Games Triumph: Ahmedabad 2030 Signals A Sporting Nation Ready For The World | X

India has every reason to be proud of earning the right to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. It is more than a sporting honour; it is a global acknowledgement that the country now possesses the infrastructure and organisational muscle needed to conduct mega international events.

Twenty years ago, when Delhi hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, India was compelled to build infrastructure worth billions of rupees—stadiums, arenas, and transit systems—almost from scratch. Today, the situation is remarkably different. India already has the facilities, the stadiums, the hotels, the connectivity, and, more importantly, a vibrant and ambitious sports ecosystem.

Equally significant is the fact that India has been steadily emerging as a sporting powerhouse. Hockey is no longer the only discipline in which the country shines. From badminton to boxing, wrestling to weightlifting, and track sports to table tennis, Indian athletes have demonstrated that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. The hosting of the Games, therefore, comes at a moment when Indian sport is on the rise and ready for bigger challenges.

It is no surprise, then, that Ahmedabad was chosen as the host city. With a population of over five million and a rapidly expanding urban infrastructure, the city has transformed into one of India’s most modern sports hubs. At the heart of it lies the Narendra Modi Stadium—the world’s largest, with a staggering capacity of 132,000.

It is far larger than anything the Commonwealth Games requires, and its successful hosting of the 2023 Cricket World Cup final proved its capability beyond doubt. In fact, the stadium itself symbolises India’s growing confidence: it is fully capable of hosting an Olympic opening ceremony, a goal India must seriously pursue next.

The 2030 Games will be no ordinary edition. Marking the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton in 1930, the Ahmedabad Games are envisioned as “The Games for the Next Century”.

Commonwealth Sport has praised India’s bid for being sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with the reset principles necessary to keep the Games relevant. Between 15 and 17 sports—including India’s top medal-winning disciplines—will feature, alongside integrated para-sports.

For India, the Games are more than a sporting carnival. They are an opportunity to inspire the youth, energise the sports economy, and strengthen international partnerships. They will also offer a significant boost to India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

As PT Usha put it, the 2030 Games “will bring together athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress.” India now stands ready—and eager—to welcome the world.