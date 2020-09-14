India plunder – Part III: Forget Nadir Shah and Ghazni; the government is a bigger plunderer

When a state cannot generate the funds it requires, and must depend on government doles, it needs to be helped out. But there ought to be conditions and benchmarks laid down. If the state fails to improve its per capita GSDP, its funding support should either be cut down, or its territories should be given away temporarily, for management to a state that can ensure a higher GSDP. A good example is how NOIDA, which does not come under the state administration of UP, even though it is part of that state, is the way state managements can be hauled up, and even compelled to improve the lot of their own people. That hasn’t been done.

That is one reason why it is time that decision making powers – either in terms of share of government revenues, or even in terms of the number of seats a state can have, should depend on the ability of the state to create wealth, and make the per capita GSDP grow. If that is not done, populous irresponsible states will continue to gain, and become parasites, at the cost of wealth generating and responsible states.

Unfortunately, the central government loves to play patriarch and reward the undeserving – in return for political support – and leaves the best managed states to foot the bill.

The transfer of funds takes place in another way as well. The central government retains with itself some funds which it grants to select states for specified projects. And these amounts can be quite large (see table).

Thus, while the share of states in central taxes went up by 2.9 times from 2012-13, the discretionary grants available with the central government went up 3.43 times. By 2019-20, these grants had swelled to around Rs 6.5 lakh crore. It is also worthwhile noting that non-planned grants went up by a whopping 5.14 times. It would be interesting to know if any government employee saw his income going up three times or more during this period. Effectively, the government enriched itself, even while its people did not make that much money.

The government’s willingness to allow states which had not even managed its population growth ( explained earlier last week in this series ) had one terrible consequence. While the country’s GDP kept on growing rather impressively, per capita GDP did not.

Thus, you have a situation where the country boasts that it has swelled to become the fifth largest economy in the world, and would soon become the third largest economy. This seems unlikely now, in view of the continued slowdown for over 12 quarters, and the sharp negative growth of the Indian economy in the last quarter, sharpest contractions among all the G-20 countries. But watch the per capita GDP growth. India’s ranking is a terrible #145. Even a small, once considered weak, economy like Bangladesh is now nipping at India’s heels, and could improve its per capita GDP to levels above those of India (see chart).