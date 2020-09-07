India plunder – Part II: How Finance Commission weightages were tweaked to promote profligacy and irresponsibility

The combination of these terrible parameters should have been cause enough for planners to create a set of disincentives — for states increasing population, for not improving the sex ratio or not improving literacy levels. But when these disincentives are waived, and incentives are granted instead, you can be sure that there is mischief afoot.

This is precisely what proposals mooted by successive Finance Commissions (FCs) suggest (see table). FCs are created by the Parliament to suggest how government funds should be disbursed to the states of India.

Normally, there are two principles that should be uppermost in the minds of policy makers. First, the states that bring in more money should be rewarded and incentivised to generate even more wealth. Second, needy states should be helped out, but with caveats. This help should be forthcoming only if they meet developmental goals – like reducing population, improving the sex ratio (or preventing the obnoxious practice of female foeticide) or improving literacy levels.

But this is precisely what the FCs have not done. Each successive FC has tilted the scales in favour of populism, rather than good governance.

Watch, for instance, how the condition of fiscal discipline was dropped by the last two FCs.

Observe how the weightage of area has been increased, giving larger states bigger benefits.

Income distance, which had the largest weightage in the 11th FC has been diluted by successive FCs. As the notes to the table explain, income distance is the distance of the state’s income from the state with the highest income. States with lower per capita income are then given a higher share to maintain equity among states.

But UP and MP have shown that there is money in the states, yet people in these states remain poor, Per capita income can be artificially kept at low levels, by exploiting farmers, and not paying them their fair dues. For instance, UP could easily have encouraged milk cooperatives, thus ensuring that dairy farmers got Rs 26 per litre of milk instead of Rs 18 (or lower) that middlemen offer them currently. The basic cost of maintaining cattle is around Rs 14 a litre. At Rs 18, the farmer gets a surplus of barely Rs 4 a litre. At Rs 26, his income would have trebled. But the farmer’s income is kept low by ensuring that well-managed milk cooperatives do not take roots. Bihar has begun promoting milk cooperatives. But not UP or MP.

Or take the case of sugarcane – Maharashtra and UP account for almost 80% of national sugarcane production. While the sugarcane production is controlled by cooperatives in Maharashtra, it is with the private sector in UP. While Maharashtra’s cooperatives are no paragon on virtue or financial propriety , UP has proved to be the bigger exploiter of farmers. As the 2019-20 sugar season (October-September) draws to a close, around Rs 16,000 crore remains to be paid to farmers for sugarcane purchased. Maharashtra’s arrears are around Rs 5,000 crore. UP’s is around Rs 11,000 crore. What this means is that per capita income can be kept extremely low, if exploitation by politically aligned powerful interests is rampant.

That can also explain why many of the wealthiest politician-linked scamsters appear to come from these states. The misappropriation of wealth by bureaucrats is quite well documented in MP. There is the case of Jitendra Soni who is alleged to have ensured that the municipal corporation overlooked every building norm, land grab or illegal construction for over two decades. Soni accumulated an empire worth Rs 800 crore. Then there is the IAS couple which had disproportionate assets worth Rs 350 crore and recovery of Rs 3 crore in cash. Just do a Duckduckgo.com or google.com search for MP, IAS men raided. The list is just too large to be reproduced here.

And, remember, that this does not include the Vyapam scam in which (by June 2015) more than 2,000 people had been arrested in connection with the scam. This scam could involve thousands of crores and has already taken the lives of almost anyone who came close to unearthing the scamsters. After being indicted by the Supreme Court, the government has promised to re-investigate the issues involved.

The crimes of UP are sleazier. They involve politicians who have abused underaged girls in orphanages (The cases that can be viewed at https://news.yahoo.com/dozens-girls-india-abuse-shelter-contract-coronavirus-143845081.html and https://www.hindustantimes.com/lucknow/uttar-pradesh-girl-drugged-gang-raped-forced-into-prostitution-in-varanasi/story-BLW9R3ll9H3Az6PxZLe4oM.html are just two instances). The numbers of pedophilia cases may be higher for Maharashtra, but anecdotal information suggests that it is rampant in UP, yet often goes unreported. In any case, there is enough evidence to suggest that UP has found ingenious ways to defraud the exchequer to favour politicians and those close to them.

Also observe how the FCs changed the norm for the population baseline by changing it from the 1971 Census to the 2011 Census. That benefitted UP and MP immensely. This has been compounded by granting a higher weightage even to the 2011 Census numbers.

Clearly, this is an incentive to states like UP, MP and (possibly) Bihar to produce more children to get a greater share of funds. And politicians, ever aware of how more people translate into more votes, will be ever willing to let financial allocations go their way. It will be the triumph of populism over good sense or even basic economics.

The population issue will become a huge crisis if one considers population forecasts of the technical committee which submitted its findings recently (see table). It shows population growth falling below the replacement rate of 2.2%.