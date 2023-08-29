INDIA Alliance’s Growing Challenges

Opposition parties meeting held in Patna on June 23 | Twitter

The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 marks a significant step in the Opposition's efforts to challenge the ruling BJP's dominance. The alliance has shown promising growth, with its attendance rising from 15 parties in Patna on June 23 to 26 in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, and now an expected 28 in Mumbai. This progressive increase underscores the success of the initiative. As the participating parties gather in Mumbai, the focus shifts to fostering greater cohesion and unity of purpose. The creation of an 11-member coordination committee will demand joint efforts and shared objectives among the parties involved. The position of convenor, a role that could naturally be assumed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will also need to be established. Interestingly, Kumar has publicly expressed his disinterest in personal political ambitions and indicated a preference for someone else to hold the convenor position.

The question of INDIA's prime ministerial candidate adds another layer of complexity. Some Congress chief ministers advocate for Rahul Gandhi as the candidate, highlighting his transformed image following his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. This shift in perception is evident from even the BJP's change in tone towards him. However, the Congress' electoral performance in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will be crucial in shaping its bargaining power. Holding onto Rajasthan and gaining control of MP from the BJP could significantly bolster the Congress' standing. A fundamental factor that will determine INDIA's success is the formulation of seat-sharing arrangements in different states.

While establishing a common logo and social media strategy might be relatively straightforward, the challenge lies in resolving intricate matters like seat division between parties, such as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Delhi. While a united Opposition presents a formidable challenge to the BJP, the sustainability of their unity as the elections approach remains uncertain. Additionally, the BJP holds the strategic option of advancing elections slightly to disrupt the Opposition's plans. The Mumbai session is anticipated to provide much-needed clarity on these pressing issues. The alliance's progress hinges on its ability to devise effective formulas for seat distribution and maintain a unified front as the electoral battle intensifies. While the road ahead is challenging, the Opposition's concerted efforts could indeed pose a formidable challenge to the BJP's supremacy in the upcoming elections.