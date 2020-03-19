Have we any faith in the judiciary?

The judiciary's annus extraordinarius (unusual year), which began with allegations of sexual harassment against a sitting Chief Justice of India, has ended with the same CJI being nominated to the Rajya Sabha four months after retirement. The event has, not unnaturally, elevated blood pressures in the judicial community.

More shocking (to his former colleagues) than the fact that he was offered the seat, is the fact that he accepted it. Retired justices Kurian Joseph, Madan Lokur and A P Shah have chided him for making the judiciary look bad. If there were an ex-lordships club, the former CJI might well have been black-balled.

The BJP, meanwhile, is having a 'Me Too' moment, ie, following in the Congress' footsteps. The ruling party with no difference finds it expedient to adopt the doubtful precedents set by the Congress in its heyday. Indeed, the party increasingly has the feel of a Congress redux. So, it finds ample justification for the ex-CJI's appointment in the annals of history.

The 'Caesar's wife' principle, as applied to the judiciary (that judges must be above suspicion), took a solid hit during Emergency. A decade later, it buckled under the flood of whitewash unleashed by the Rangannath Misra Commission of inquiry (into the 1984 riots). Misra went on to become CJI and then, after he had retired, the Congress then gave him a Rajya Sabha seat, in 1998.