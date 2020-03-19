Does Rajya Sabha have an anti-sexual harassment committee: TMC's Mahua Moitra on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's appointment

Moitra’s response comes after Gogoi in an interview said that legislature and judiciary must work together for nation building.

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.

On Tuesday, Gogoi said that after taking oath he will speak in detail to the media.

In 2019, he got a clean chit in a sexual harassment case that a colleague had filed against him when he was Chief Justice of India. The woman was dismissed, but recently reinstated into the Supreme Court in January this year.

Responding to all the criticism that has been doing the rounds on social media, he told Pratidin Times that his presence in parliament will be an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislature and vice versa. “I have accepted the nomination to the Rajya Sabha because of strong conviction that the legislature and the judiciary must work together for nation-building,” he had said in the interview.