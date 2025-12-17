Guiding Light: Satyam Nityam

Guiding Light: To Help Others, First Stay Emotionally Steady | Representational Image

Satyam is the truth, and Nityam is the eternal. Who else can be Satyam and Nityam? It is GOD. When one feels the Satyam, one doesn’t change shape; it is ever present as Nityam, and finally the ultimate and complete form gets revealed as Purnam, and our journey is completed. Nowhere else to go, nothing else to pursue. It shall be the time of “being”. When the being condition can be achieved through the above, is it possible for all to experience or at least get a glimpse of this? These are the questions. The reasoning can be revealed.

Satyam is the ultimate truth. Beyond the desha, kala, and stiti, if something exists, it is Satyam. Satyam is so essential a condition that in the Yoga Sutras, it is included as one of the primary conditions and hygiene factors. Satya as acharana is difficult, many often say. If we analyse it, asatya acharana, or false living, is more difficult. As the saying goes, to conceal and hide one untruth, one needs to tell a hundred more untruths. Very difficult, and there runs a risk of getting caught and being found violating the code of conduct. Here’s a mundane example: if someone asks whether one knows someone powerful and well-connected and the real answer is NO, then it is better to say so. If one answers differently, one needs to defend it without defence. Ultimately, the truth may be found out.

Nityam is routine. It is again fundamental to the acharana. We need to have a schedule for our daily regimen. We are blessed with twenty-four hours a day. These translate into ninety-six quarters and one thousand four hundred and forty minutes. Minute-to-minute planning may be very difficult for ordinary persons. Hence, quarter slab-based planning is done for the real-time industry of electricity. We the aspirational can have at least a half-hour or an hour of slab-based planning for the entire day of twenty-four hours.

Planning is the beginning, and execution is moving towards achievement. We shall perfect our journey with these two. A Satyam-filled life with Nityam as the discipline can make us move closer to the Purnam, the completeness as the aspiration. Prayatnam is the first step. Using the steps etched in truth, we pursue.

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.