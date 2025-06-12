Guiding Light: How Time Reflects Human Consciousness And Karma | Representational Image

Most of us would agree to the fact that in this whole world there is nothing that can escape the effect of time. Right from the time we enter childhood, we are conditioned to set time-bound goals for our lives and achieve them. And that is why most of us have a sense of what we wish to achieve or need to achieve and in how much time.

Even in the whole universe, everything changes as per time—the cycles of day and night, the movement of planets, the seasons, ecological cycles, etc. There is also a cycle of time that governs the interplay of matter and spirit. The eternal journey of the human soul through repeated births and deaths, through joys and sorrows, and through perfection and degradation is also guided by the cycle of time.

Looking at all the vital changes that are occurring today, viz., wars, global warming, political unrest, economic imbalance and the crumbling down of age-old values and institutions as well as amazing technological advancement, information explosion and a surge in spiritual awareness, it is anybody's guess that we are standing on the brink of a huge transition from the old to the new.

A lot of people wonder whether the world will end or change for the better, and if so, when? There've been many predictions, prophecies and conjectures made about this and the end of the world. However, not many people know that Time is relative to human consciousness. Hence, as human souls evolve, time also changes accordingly.

So, while we talk of good times and bad times, we forget the fact that it is actually the human actions, good or bad, that result in good or bad times. In essence, time is not just a ticking clock—it is the mirror of our collective karmic journey. When our actions are driven by ego, greed, and violence, time responds with chaos and suffering.

But when our intentions align with purity, peace, and truth, the vibrations of time shift towards harmony. This is why self-awareness and inner transformation are so crucial today. We are not just passive observers of time; we are co-creators of its direction. Every thought, every word, and every action adds to the fabric of time.

Therefore, if we truly wish to experience a golden age, we must begin by cultivating golden qualities within. The time to transform the world is now, and it starts with you and me. So, let us rise above fear and pessimism and use this moment in time as a turning point—towards hope, healing and a higher consciousness.

By Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji

(nikunjji@gmail.com --- www.brahmakumaris.com)

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)