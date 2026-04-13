Godmen Or Predators? The Exploitation Behind The Veil Of Faith

The recent arrest of a self-styled godman from Maharashtra on charges of sexually exploiting multiple women once again exposes a deeply troubling reality: the growing menace of fraudulent spiritual leaders, strutting with impunity and bawdy bravado, and preying on faith, vulnerability, and trust. | Sourced

The recent arrest of a self-styled godman from Maharashtra on charges of sexually exploiting multiple women once again exposes a deeply troubling reality: the growing menace of fraudulent spiritual leaders, strutting with impunity and bawdy bravado, and preying on faith, vulnerability, and trust. The moral compass of these godmen appears dangerously unsteady—a matter of grave concern.

India has a long and rich spiritual tradition, where saints and sages have guided society with wisdom, restraint, and moral integrity. However, the rise of dubious godmen represents a distortion of this legacy. These figures manipulate religious sentiments to construct an aura of divinity around themselves, often presenting themselves as miracle workers, healers, or intermediaries between the divine and the mortal. In doing so, they attract large followings, particularly among those seeking solace in times of distress—be it illness, financial hardships, or emotional turmoil.

What begins as faith gradually turns into blind devotion. Followers surrender not only their belief systems but, unquestioningly, their agency as well. This unquestioning faith becomes fertile ground for exploitation. Women, in particular, are often the worst affected. Many victims are lured under the pretext of spiritual healing, rituals, or blessings, only to be subjected to abuse and coercion, making it difficult for them to speak out, as they are often constrained by fear, shame, and social stigma.

Compounding the problem is the immense wealth and influence that such godmen accumulate. Many of them own vast tracts of land, run sprawling ashrams, and live lives of conspicuous luxury—far removed from the ascetic ideals they preach. Their financial empires are often built through donations from followers, who believe they are contributing to a noble cause. In reality, this wealth not only fuels their lavish lifestyles but also strengthens their ability to evade scrutiny. With money comes influence, and with influence comes the capacity to manipulate systems—whether through legal loopholes, political patronage, or intimidation of dissenters.

Another disturbing aspect is the ecosystem that enables these figures to thrive. Local communities, driven by reverence or fear, often turn a blind eye to questionable activities. In some cases, politicians extend tacit or overt support, viewing these godmen as vote banks with considerable mobilising power. Law enforcement agencies, too, may hesitate to act promptly due to the potential backlash from followers. This nexus of faith, power, and silence creates a protective shield around the perpetrators, allowing their crimes to continue unchecked for years.

The psychological dimension of this phenomenon also deserves attention. In an increasingly complex and uncertain world, many individuals seek certainty, guidance, and reassurance. Dubious godmen exploit this need by offering simple answers to complex problems, often wrapped in spiritual rhetoric. They create a sense of belonging and community, which can be deeply comforting. However, this emotional dependency can quickly turn into control, where followers are conditioned to obey without question.

Addressing this issue requires a multi-pronged approach. The foremost priority must be to foster greater awareness and education. People must be encouraged to differentiate between genuine spirituality and manipulative theatrics. Critical thinking and scientific temper, as enshrined in the Constitution, should be actively promoted. Faith, while deeply personal, must not come at the cost of reason and self-respect.

Secondly, legal and regulatory mechanisms must be strengthened. Swift and transparent investigations, coupled with stringent punishment for offenders, are essential to deter such crimes. At the same time, mechanisms should be put in place to monitor the financial activities of large religious organisations to ensure accountability.

Equally important is the empowerment of women. Creating safe spaces for victims to report abuse without fear of judgement or retaliation is crucial. Support systems—legal, psychological, and social—must be made accessible and responsive. Society at large must shed the tendency to blame victims and instead focus on holding perpetrators accountable.

Finally, there is a need for introspection at a societal level. Blind faith has often been romanticised as devotion, but when it suppresses reason and enables exploitation, it becomes dangerous. True spirituality does not demand submission to an individual; it encourages inner growth, compassion, and ethical conduct.

The arrest of yet another fraudulent godman should serve as a wake-up call. It is not merely an isolated incident but a symptom of a larger malaise. If left unaddressed, such figures will continue to erode the moral fabric of society while inflicting irreparable harm on countless lives. The challenge before us is to reclaim the sanctity of faith from those who seek to misuse it—and to ensure that spirituality remains a force for upliftment, not exploitation.

The writer is a Delhi-based journalist.