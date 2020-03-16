YES Bank crisis: Will the swift action of the RBI and the government lead to the bank's rescue?

One of the most telling episodes in the aftermath of the failure of Yes Bank is the scramble by State governments to move their deposits to public sector banks. It brings back memories of 2008, when in the wake of the Lehman crisis in New York, and consequent panic in India, an iconic company like Infosys made a press statement that it was moving its cash to good old State Bank of India. This was to assure its investors, customers and probably employees. At present, the irony is that the Reserve Bank of India has written to State governments asking them to desist from knee-jerk migration, and asserting that private banks are safe. This column is not about the relative merits of ownership of banks, private or public. But the larger issue that the people need to trust the institution where they park their precious savings. That institution is called a “bank” whose very viability and foundation is based on trust. It is no wonder that banks often have names like “Global Trust Bank” or “Bankers’ Trust”.

A bank’s fundamental business is to give loans. Those loans are given from funds, of which almost ninety per cent are deposits taken from the public. Barely ten per cent is the bank’s own fund, or promoters’ equity capital. Thus, banks are probably the most leveraged entities, playing with “other people’s” money. That’s why banking business is licensed, and also highly regulated. The regulator i.e. the Reserve Bank of India, is also in charge of supervision, periodic checks, approval of the appointment of key management and if needed, to take preemptive action. Of course, if the bank management indulges in fraud, and hides the true picture from the supervisor, then unless the RBI has divine powers, or enforces a forensic audit, it is difficult to catch such wrongdoing, until it is too late. But there is a whole continuum between bank failure due to a genuine business downturn on one end or to outright fraud at the other extreme. For its part, the regulator must always have enough sixth sense, or smell test to know when things need corrective action.

Before the collapse of Yes Bank, was the case of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), where it turned out that it had given more than three fourth of its loanable funds to just one entity. This is an outright breach of risk diversification norms, where a bank must prevent the concentration of risk. There are allegations of kickbacks and fraud, and the prosecuting agencies are handling PMC. How did the auditors, independent directors or the regulator miss the breach of risk norms? Was it window dressed to deliberately hide fraud, or were the supervisors lax? PMC and cooperative banks have the additional problem that they have a dual regulator (RBI and the State government) who don’t always see eye to eye. Furthermore, there’s always some political patronage working at top levels of cooperative banks. Having said that, of the approximately 1600 cooperative banks, only fifty or so are big enough to cause systemic worry, and most cooperative banks function well and serve their community. Nevertheless, the governance framework needs strengthening for sure. If brought under a single regulator, and if some of the bigger co-op banks are offered to become small finance licensed banks, that would improve matters considerably.