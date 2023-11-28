FPJ Editorial: Truce Emphasises Futility Of War | Pixabay

The global desire for an end to the war in Gaza is widespread. The decision to extend the truce by two days is certainly a positive development, sparking hope for further extensions. On Monday night, Hamas released eleven hostages, bringing the total to 69. In return, Israel freed 33 Palestinian prisoners, specifically women and children, making a total of 150 Palestinians released since the truce commenced.

America has expressed support for maintaining the truce until all Israeli hostages are released. This pause in hostilities has facilitated the entry of essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicine into Gaza. It seems Hamas has realised the imprudence of attacking Israel, causing significant casualties and taking over 200 hostages, including non-Israelis. In the process, it lost its high moral ground as was evident on the Arab streets where the turnout against Israel was not as large as in the past.

Israel, on the other hand, might acknowledge that its laxity on the borders contributed to the Hamas attack on October 7, exposing its vulnerabilities. While the Israeli forces have inflicted over 15,000 casualties, mostly among ordinary citizens, they have not yet achieved their goal of breaking Hamas' backbone and removing them from power. In fact, the recent deal reflects the mutual necessity for both sides to compromise.

The truce agreement doesn't distinctly favour either Israel or Hamas; rather, it highlights the futility of the war. Israel's commitment to continue the war after the truce expires on November 29 raises uncertainties. There's no guarantee that Hamas won't regroup and continue causing recurring problems for the Israelis once the Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza.

The essential realisation is that no war has effectively solved any problem anywhere in the world. It only creates more problems. For instance, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that “eventually we will see more people dying from disease than from the bombardment of Gaza”.

The path forward emphasises the inevitability of reconciliation between Israel and Palestine. For lasting peace, both parties need to accept the idea that Israel and Palestine should coexist as two sovereign nations. The ongoing truce underscores the necessity for reconciliation, advocating for a peaceful and lasting solution to this longstanding conflict.