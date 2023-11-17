FPJ Editorial: Hospitals Turn War Zones

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza | File pic

The ongoing military actions targeting al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City demand a critical examination of the situation's complexities. Israel's military strikes, including the destruction of the specialised surgeries building within the hospital compound, raise concerns about the impact on medical facilities and the broader humanitarian crisis. Israel asserts that al-Shifa is being used by Hamas as a base of operations, presenting footage as evidence. However, the veracity of these claims remains uncertain, underscoring the need for an impartial investigation to ascertain the truth. Accusations of a hospital being repurposed for non-medical activities are grave and demand thorough scrutiny.

Regardless of the political context, the use of a hospital for anything other than medical purposes is unequivocally unacceptable. Such actions jeopardise the safety of patients and medical staff, and violate the principles of international humanitarian law that protects healthcare facilities during armed conflicts. In times of conflict, maintaining the integrity of medical facilities is paramount to ensure the continuation of essential healthcare services for civilians caught in the crossfire. Any militarisation of hospitals not only endangers lives directly but also erodes the trust that communities place in healthcare institutions.

The international community must intensify efforts to establish an independent inquiry into the allegations surrounding al-Shifa. A transparent investigation is crucial to determine the facts, uphold humanitarian principles, and hold accountable those responsible for any misuse of medical facilities. In the midst of geopolitical tensions, prioritising the sanctity of medical spaces is not just a legal obligation but a moral imperative. As discussions unfold, the focus should remain on safeguarding the well-being of civilians and preserving the neutrality of essential healthcare infrastructure.

