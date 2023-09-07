FPJ Editorial: Shah Rukh Worships Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan, the ever-charming King of Bollywood, recently made headlines with his visit to the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Accompanied by his daughter, this move had tongues wagging, and boy, what a spectacle it was! First, his co-religionists were left scratching their heads, wondering how the man who’s made a career out of captivating the silver screen could find solace in worshipping Lord Balaji in the form of an idol. It's almost as if they expected him to roll out a red carpet for his deity, complete with pyrotechnics and a cameo by his favorite co-star. But wait, there was more! Hindus, understandably perplexed, questioned how a non-Hindu like him was even allowed into the hallowed temple premises. It seems they forgot that faith knows no boundaries and that spirituality isn't limited by religious affiliation. Shah Rukh's daughter, luckily for her, seemed to escape this scrutiny, thanks to her mother being a Hindu. Who knew matrimony could be a ticket into divine sanctuaries?

Now, some Muslim clerics, never ones to miss an opportunity to voice their opinions, have declared Khan an atheist. Well, what's the surprise there? In the world of cinema, where the gods of the Box Office reign supreme, it's only natural for a superstar to worship the almighty Rupee. His pilgrimage to Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu raised nary an eyebrow because everyone knows that when it comes to devotion, he worships the Box Office better than anyone who ever entered a temple, church, or mosque. In the end, let's not forget that sincerity of purpose counts more than the name of the worshipped. Shah Rukh Khan, the ultimate showman, knows what the people expect from him, and he unfailingly delivers. So, whether he's dancing before the camera or bowing before an idol, one thing's for certain: Shah Rukh Khan is the true king of devotion, in his own unique and entertaining way.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)