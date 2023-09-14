FPJ Editorial: Mum Isn’t The Word For Mamata

In the world of politics, where words are sharpened like daggers and wit is the armour of choice, one can always count on our leaders to deliver a dose of humour that even stand-up comedians would envy. Case in point: the recent exchange between Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe and West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee at the Dubai airport. The president, a man known for his eloquence and diplomacy, must have thought he was throwing a curveball at the CM when he asked her if she was going to lead the Opposition alliance, INDIA. Little did he know that he was about to get a lesson in political wit that he won't soon forget.

With a twinkle in her eye and a smile that could rival the Cheshire Cat, Mamata Banerjee responded, "If people support us, we can be in position (power) tomorrow." Oh, the cunning brilliance of that answer! It's the kind of response that leaves you wondering if you just witnessed a political chess move or a masterclass in comedic timing. Banerjee's retort perfectly encapsulates the essence of politics — a world where promises are as ethereal as a politician's conscience and where the future is as uncertain as a weather forecast during a monsoon.

Banerjee’s words are a testament to the fact that in politics, you never really know what's going to happen next. It's a world where one must be prepared for anything, even the possibility of being in power "tomorrow" if the winds of public opinion blow in your favour. In a world that can sometimes feel like a never-ending circus, she's the ringmaster we didn't know we needed. After all, who needs stand-up comedians when you have politicians like Mamata Banerjee delivering punchlines that leave us all in stitches?

