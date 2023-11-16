FPJ Editorial: AAP’s Accusing Finger

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) | File image

If there is one thing the Aam Aadmi Party has learnt, it is to always point the accusing finger at someone else. Even when it is the culprit. Take the controversy over the toxic air in the capital, which reached hazardous levels post-Diwali. This time the Arvind Kejriwal government blames the Delhiites for “bursting firecrackers at the behest of the BJP”.

Such a ridiculous claim when people could easily source firecrackers locally from the usual sellers, as also from the neighbouring satellite towns, underlines the incompetence of the AAP government. Constantly at war with the bureaucracy, the central government, and other authorities that do not report to it, Kejriwal, the failed messiah, has absolved the raging farm fires in Punjab now that his party runs the state government.

Farm fires at this time of the year between kharif harvest and rabi sowing are primarily responsible for pushing pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbourhood to the hazardous zone. Of course, controlling pollution needs all hands on deck, as it were, with the central agencies as also the neighbouring governments in Haryana, UP, etc., acting in unison to fight the annual menace. A multi-front approach is required to deal with pollution of which, we are afraid, there is no sign. Alas.

