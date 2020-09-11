FPJ Edit: Well-deserved HC rebuke for BMC over Kangana Ranaut

The strong rebuke by the Bombay High Court of the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its mala fide demolition of allegedly illegal structures of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office was well-deserved. But it is unlikely that the Sena lumpen who masterminded the demolition to silence the rather voluble actor who has criticised the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigations will draw the right lesson. It is just not in their character, muscle-flexing, intimidation and blackmail having become their calling card. Otherwise, they would have heeded Sharad Pawar’s advice and not allowed Ranaut to get in their hair. Leaving her alone would have been the best way to deal with an actor out to carve for herself a new public persona. As the HC said, this was not the only allegedly illegal construction in Mumbai. The fat cats of the BMC have enriched themselves enormously, winking at the flagrant abuse of the building bylaws all along. But if Sanjay Raut, who in the absence of sane and sober leadership forthcoming from Matoshree, seems to be ruling the roast, persists in his wayward ways, soon the Sena will have no one else to blame but itself. For, sooner than later, it will find itself completely isolated even within the ruling alliance. Pawar, Sanjay Nirupam, Milind Deora and others have ticked off the Sena for its vengeful action against Ranaut. Of course, the media circus over the Sushant Singh Rajput case makes for a most unedifying sight, but to go hammer and tongs at one of the more prominent participants in that public burlesque shows the ruling alliance in Mumbai in poor light. On her part, the actor in Kangana Ranaut has nothing to lose --- and a lot to gain, from all this free publicity.