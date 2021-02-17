FPJ Edit: Kiran Bedi gets her comeuppance, at last



The Centre on Tuesday sacked Kiran Bedi as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. It is a welcome decision. She should have been sacked a long time ago. The retired policewoman had made an utter nuisance of herself, engaging in constant bickering with the duly-elected Congress Government in the Union Territory. Her megalomaniac conduct is always aimed at attracting power and publicity for herself, rather than for public welfare.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, whose government quit on Tuesday, following a spate of resignations by the ruling party MLAs, had been pressing for Bedi’s removal for a very long time. There was merit in his complaint that she interfered in the functioning of the government even when she had no locus to do so. There should be no place in a Raj Bhavan for such self-centred individuals.

As for the resignation of the Congress government, it seems Narayanasamy has sought to generate voter sympathy ahead of the assembly polls, trying to make a virtue of necessity, since he had lost his majority in the assembly. The BJP will try and make a strong bid for winning power in the UT, trying to improve governance during the Central rule ahead of the assembly poll, which is still a couple of months away.