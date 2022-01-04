FPJ-Edit: A sincere approach will help the country in escaping serious consequences of Omicron

Any analysis of the lurking third wave of coronavirus must begin with the realisation that Omicron is indeed a much milder variant and creating panic in society will adversely affect both the healthcare system and the people’s morale. Several new studies have revealed that the Omicron infection hits the nose, throat and windpipe but not the lungs, causing lesser health complications than the Delta variant which played havoc in the second wave. Fully vaccinated persons are showing symptoms that do not require hospitalisation and its impact on unvaccinated patients is also manageable. Death rate is extremely low. The political establishment will trigger panic at its own peril.

But that doesn’t mean precaution should not be taken and life processes be allowed to go on unhindered to facilitate the spread of virus. A disease is a disease and vast populations falling sick will snowball into a crisis. It is bound to burden the health infrastructure and have a debilitating impact on normal healthcare systems. Governments have, over the past two years, shown a tendency to create noise without actually taking wise and substantive measures to curb the spread and create a support system. The second wave was disastrous and any political party taking credit for effective management is demonstrating a shameless streak. Governments, both at the Centre and states, should have drawn the right lessons and responded with a plan to provide maximum possible assistance to the citizens. Aren’t we repeating the same mistakes in terms of crowd management? Why can’t strict staggered timings be imposed in cities to regulate crowds? Why aren’t offices and markets given specific time slots to reduce the number footfall in public places? Instead of repeating the stupid mistakes like imposing night curfews, why can’t 24-hour windows be used to regulate the outings of specific groups, for specific purposes? While blanket lockdowns will doubtless be undesirable because of the precarious economic condition – many sectors are not in a position to survive another shutdown – intelligent planning can achieve the twin objectives of restricting the spread of virus as well as sustaining livelihoods.

The next two-three weeks are going to be crucial and one hopes the entire world is now better prepared to deal with this new onslaught. Less coercive, less destabilising and more effective plans can be drawn with the benefit of experience. Governments should engage with scientists, administrators and management experts to evolve a rational plan, instead of politicians churning out straitjacket solutions. While wearing masks should be mandatory, no matter how irresponsibly some top politicians behave by appearing without masks in crowded places, foolproof plans should be in place to avoid the crisis of hospitalisation and oxygen availability. There is no rationale in goading people to observe restraints if political rallies of thousands of people are held in different parts of the country. Elections are critical in a democracy but alternative options of communication should be made readily available to all political parties to ensure fair play. The Election Commission can think creatively and book spaces in electronic and print media to ensure alternative forms of campaigns, instead of allowing unmasked people to jostle with each other on the streets. It is a cruel joke that leaders are appealing to the people to observe Covid protocol and are calling public rallies at the same time. The Election Commission has indicated some decisive restrictions once the code of conductis enforced. The sooner the better, as the virus moves at a much faster pace than the bureaucracy. Most parties are busy mobilising crowds in election-bound states even as the graph of infections is rising menacingly. Lip service is no alternative to disciplined behaviour. Act before it is already too late.

America, France, Britain, Australia and other countries have begun to impose restrictions despite having vaccinated the majority of their populations. India is far more vulnerable because a vast section hasn’t been fully vaccinated yet. We don’t have a robust healthcare infrastructure either. Only a cautious and careful management can help us tide over this crisis without significant damages. There is a need for the Prime Minister to act in concert with chief ministers and respond on the basis of advice of experts. The positive aspect is that the world may be fighting the final battle against this pandemic that tested the human civilisation’s resilience over the last two years. At this critical stage, a sincere approach, devoid of political one-upmanship and deceitful irresponsibility, will help the country in escaping serious consequences

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:34 AM IST