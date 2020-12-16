Farmers and Corporates will continue to co-exist despite the stand-off

One does not need to look for any convincing evidence to vindicate the hypothesis that electoral considerations guide policy decisions on support prices and procurement: a purely political motive and devoid of economics, that could offer a long-term solution to the farming community.

“We need to look beyond data and numbers. Every stakeholder has to get a reasonable share – the farmer, corporate, logistics, government, everyone involved. The fact that we live in an interlinked society, state and nations have to be borne in mind by every individual. Every stakeholder should be made part of the reform, and that would require closing the gaps in the three bills,” says Dr Raja Ram Tripathi, national convener of the All India Farmers Alliance (AIFA).

Further, India needs to work on its strength, the herbs and spices to strengthen the nation’s hold in the global market, currently being expanded by China, points Tripathi.

Changing consumption pattern

The agricultural produce landscape in India is undergoing significant and rapid change. This is primarily led by changing consumer demand preferences, as rising incomes rearrange the contents of the household food basket in both urban and rural India.

“To address the new consumption pattern and provide directional subsidy to these segments of agricultural production in the next decade. A greater emphasis will have to be placed on developing institutional infrastructure,” states Swaha Shome, a leading agriculture analyst in one of his essays.

So, the need is to prepare, Indian farmers to meet the demand, domestic and global. The farmer needs to understand that the market has shifted from what the government wants, then, to produce what the consumer now wants. No doubt, there is a need for handholding in the transition for not only farmers but all the stakeholders. The pain of transition can be reduced by an inclusive process of dialogue among all the stakeholders.

“Doles are not going to help farmers. India is already late in bringing the agriculture reforms, which should have ideally begun along with reforms in the 1990s. Political leaders have found ways to make farmer dependent on subsidy and doles like minimum support price,” says Vijay Sardana, Agriculture Economist.