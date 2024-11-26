Editorial: The Supreme Court’s Signal Service To The Statute

Representative Image | Pixabay

On the eve of the 75th Constitution Day, the Supreme Court reaffirmed its commitment to the Constitution by dismissing three frivolous petitions. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar did not consider the petitions worthy of even issuing a notice to the Central government. The verdict not only upheld the spirit of the Constitution but also sent a clear message against attempts to question its foundational principles without merit. The petitioners contended that the words “secular” and “socialist” were inserted into the Preamble only in 1976, during the Emergency, and labeled it a fraud on the Constitution. They argued that the amendment was imposed under extraordinary circumstances and, therefore, lacked legitimacy. However, the court quickly cut through the noise, pointing out that while the words may not have been part of the original text, secularism and socialism were inherently integral to the Constitution’s vision.

When India became independent, it chose a secular framework, allowing all religions to flourish, in stark contrast to Pakistan, which adopted a theocratic model. Secularism was not a borrowed concept but a core principle that guided the country’s governance and ethos from the very beginning. Similarly, socialism in the Indian context emphasises equality and justice. It ensures that even the poorest citizen enjoys equal rights, particularly the right to vote, and the Constitution includes numerous provisions to uplift weaker sections and improve their conditions. The 42nd Amendment of 1976 merely formalised these values by including the two terms in the Preamble under Article 368, which empowers Parliament to amend the Constitution.

Interestingly, many of the controversial provisions of the 42nd Amendment were reversed by the Janata Party government under the 44th Amendment. However, it did not feel the need to remove these two words that reflect India’s enduring values. Nearly 50 years later, the inclusion has caused no harm to the nation. On the contrary, the Preamble has grown in significance, becoming a mantra for the people. Ordinary citizens regard it with the same reverence as the national anthem or the national song. It binds the rulers to the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, ensuring accountability to the people. If some individuals feel threatened by these concepts, it is a reflection of their own insecurities, rather than a flaw in the Constitution. By dismissing these petitions, the court has done a great service to the nation, reinforcing the enduring relevance of the Constitution and its principles.