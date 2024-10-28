Editorial: The Race To The White House Gets Tighter

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump | File

With just about a week left for the US presidential election, the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is tighter than ever before. The Democratic and Republican candidates respectively are neck and neck, and most polls suggest that it is too close to call, though till recently Harris enjoyed a slight edge. Now, however, the momentum seems to have shifted to Trump. The seven swing states with 90 electoral college votes that will play a key role in the election are Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Arizona. For the traditional White voter, Trump still offers hope with his Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign. Whether the USA is ready to accept a woman and one of colour as the next head of state remains to be seen. Their politics are vastly different as is evidenced by Trump’s threats to root out all illegal immigrants, crack down on the media and his critics and his soft attitude to Vladimir Putin vis-a-vis Ukraine. He has vowed to stop arming Ukraine if he becomes President. His cavalier attitude to climate action was evident in his first Presidency when he withdrew from the Paris accord. His erstwhile Chief of Staff has revealed his ‘fascistic’ tendencies, his admiration for Hitler and a wish to have subservient generals. His views on abortion are diametrically opposed to Harris’ opinion on the sensitive issue. Harris has called for a humane immigration policy. Both the Democrats and Republicans support Israel but at least the Biden administration has urged Tel Aviv to step back on its attacks on Palestine and has even threatened to stop arms supplies. Trump, on the other hand, is avowedly pro-Israel and sees no justification in the Palestine cause. He also justifies Israeli action on Iran.

Apart from foreign policy issues, on domestic policy Trump is becoming increasingly strident in his opposition to illegal immigrants as seen by his bizarre supposition during his one and only debate with Kamala Harris that Haitian immigrants were eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio. Though his outrageous claim was fact-checked, vast swathes of America are swayed by such fake news. Harris also is at a disadvantage as she entered the election race late given that Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic candidate till his campaign imploded after his first debate with Donald Trump where he appeared weak, bumbling and quite incoherent. The Democratic Party then urged him to step down and Biden endorsed Harris as the most suitable candidate for the presidential race. Harris has had her share of detractors and critics who have painted her as an inept vice president and someone incapable of handling tough issues. However, as her performance in her debate with Trump showed she can more than hold her own. She succeeded in getting major funding for her campaign and also garnered celebrity endorsements. For the vast majority of liberal America she is the obvious choice as the alternative is a Trump presidency which may well result in chaos. However, even Black Americans and Hispanics are not fully behind Harris. Her last-minute bid to gain their support may or may not succeed. In the ultimate analysis, it is the turnout on voting day that will make the difference. Who will be the leader of the so called free world? The two choices before the American people are a narcissistic, self-absorbed tyrant or a woman who has worked her way up in the American system through grit and determination.

For India under the BJP dispensation a Trump Presidency is probably more advantageous. The present tension over the alleged murder attempt on Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and the supposed involvement of an Indian security official has created some friction in relations with the Biden administration. Harris’ Indian connection is unlikely to mark any significant shift in the Democratic establishment’s stated policies. Trump has praised Narendra Modi in the past but his views on tariffs and trade are quite unfavourable to India. The world is watching with bated breath as the most significant election of the year unfolds. In Europe and Britain a Trump presidency will mark doom given his views on NATO and Ukraine. He is the great disruptor that the world is hoping will not cross the finish line. In the event of a Harris win, the Republican camp is unlikely to take the result lying down. There will be legal challenges and the US is also bracing for a repeat of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Interesting times are ahead for America and the world.