Editorial: The Congress dilemma

Quandary for Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge | File photo, PTI

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s invitation to the Congress leaders, namely Sonia Gandhi, Malikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Choudhry, for the January 22 consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has posed a tough dilemma for the party. Accepting it risks incurring the wrath of the substantial Muslim vote in the North; rejecting it allows the BJP to accuse it of being anti-Hindu. Either way, the Congress has a tough choice to make. How it wishes it had not been invited in the first place. Of course, it was easy for CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to say no, since the party has no stake in the Hindi heartland where Lord Rama is a revered figure for tens of millions of Hindus. The Congress to regain relevance needs the support of god-fearing Hindus. But that can risk its bid to win back the bulk Muslim vote in the North and West. Such dilemmas test the character of leaders, the one brave enough to call correctly between two bad choices remains to win plaudits. Besides, there is the genuine fear of being reduced to a bit player at a ceremony where aside from Lord Rama the focus will be on Narendra Modi, with the galaxy of celebrities from various walks of life along with tens of thousands of Rama bhakts reduced to being passive but bedazzled spectators. All in the name of Rama.