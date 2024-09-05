Editorial: Spare None Who Built The Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg that collapsed | X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that “everyone is equal before the law” in response to the arrest of Jaydeep Apte, the sculptor of the 35-foot-high statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which collapsed on August 26, just 10 months after its unveiling. Apte’s arrest marks the second in this case, following the detention of a technical consultant. The collapse, which has embarrassed the state and forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise publicly, has drawn widespread attention. Shinde’s statement has added to the growing public expectation that all responsible for the debacle will be brought to justice, regardless of their position or involvement.

Apte, who had been evading the police, was arrested after a brief delay, though questions linger about the slow pace of the investigation. So far, only two persons have been held accountable, but the public demands to know who else contributed to the disaster. Apte’s initial proposal involved a statue only six feet high. However, the statue eventually grew to an imposing 35 feet. This raises significant questions: who made the decision to increase the size, and under whose pressure was Apte forced to complete the project within an unrealistic 72-day deadline?

The situation has led to comparisons with the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, which towers over even the Statue of Liberty in the USA. The Statue of Unity stands as a prime example of how a massive structure like this should be built, with engineering taking precedence over sculpting. The project required precise planning, with each part of the statue meticulously designed and constructed using cutting-edge technology and the expertise of a large team of engineers. The statue was designed to withstand extreme weather, including hurricanes. In contrast, Apte, a relatively inexperienced sculptor, was hastily assigned a project of a much larger scale than anything he had previously handled.

The Navy, which was involved in commissioning the project, could have taken several years to execute it properly. However, there was an evident rush to complete the statue in time for Modi to unveil it before the model code of conduct came into effect. Local authorities in Sindhudurg had even raised concerns about rusting nuts and bolts in the statue’s structure, yet no action was taken, culminating in the disaster. The public hopes that the chief minister will follow through on his promise and ensure that all those involved in this national embarrassment are held accountable and punished.