Editorial: Shooting - The Bronze That Feels Like Gold

Swapnil Kusale. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Securing the third medal for India in the Paris Olympics, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale picked up the bronze in the 50m Rifle 3 positions event and made history. India’s first few medals have all come from shooting but Kusale’s has its own significance – it is the first in the country’s Olympic medal in its category and only the third after Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in men’s 10m air rifle in Beijing Olympics (2008) and Gagan Narang’s bronze in the same event in London (2012). The last time that a 50m rifle shooter reached the Olympic finals was also in the London games but Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event.

Kusale’s win must be celebrated as that of every sportsperson who wins a medal for India but the immediate events after his win show up the Indian system for what it is. A railway travelling ticket examiner (TTE) for nine years, Kusale has been juggling his day job with the practice that is required at the topmost level to compete in the Olympics and other tournaments. He has apparently taken inspiration from another TTE who rewrote sports history with a blazing glory – former cricketer and India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Immediately, after his Paris win, Kusale was promoted to Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the sports cell of the Central Railway in Mumbai.

Kusale was, according to reports, in line for a promotion years ago and was overlooked every time by the management which, predictably, has denied short-changing him. Now, the railway is believed to be considering a double promotion for him. What does this attitude say of our authorities and public sector organisations which employ sportspersons for their sporting abilities more than work skills? Simply that India’s system handsomely rewards, or super-rewards, winners and achievers on the international arena but provides little for them to reach there or ignores them till they stand on the podium with medals.