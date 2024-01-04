Editorial: Project Cheetah roars to life

The cubs born to cheetah Asha in Kuno National Park | File photo

In the lush expanse of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the wildlife community is in a celebratory frenzy as Asha, the feline sensation from Namibia, proudly welcomes three cubs. After the unfortunate demise of last year’s cubs due to a scorching heatwave, everyone is cautiously optimistic that this time, the climate plays nice. Enter Project Cheetah, a grand experiment that garnered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nod. Imported cheetahs, however, faced some unexpected challenges. Six of them, in their natural overzealous anticipation of winter, sported luxurious fur that proved to be more of a fashion faux pas in India’s heat, leading to some literal “itchy” situations and, inevitably, feline funerals. Critics argue that cheetahs were never meant to be Bollywood stars in India’s wildlife drama. Some even claim the cheetahs are attempting a daring escape from Kuno, having second thoughts about their unplanned relocation. The naysayers emphasise the importance of thoughtful contemplation before shipping exotic animals halfway across the world. However, the birth of Asha’s three cubs is a game-changer.

The sceptics are forced into a reconsideration, evident in their reluctant acknowledgment of the cubs’ evident health and bubbliness. Born on Indian soil, these cubs are touted as the next-gen wildlife rockstars, ready to rewrite the script of Project Cheetah. In a nostalgic nod to history, the mention of the Maharaja of Rewa’s white tiger, Mohan, reminds us that some special breeding techniques employed on the surprise catch from Rewa’s forest, can sometimes lead to iconic legacies. Asha, which means “hope”, now carries the weight of a nation’s aspirations. The dream? A new generation of Bharatiya Cheetahs, ready to prowl into the spotlight and make India’s wildlife scene roar with pride. After all, every good drama needs a purr-fect twist!