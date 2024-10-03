Editorial: No Walkover In Haryana, J&K

The significance of the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana cannot be overstated. In J&K, voters have already cast their ballots for the first time in a decade and nearly five years after the abrogation of Article 370. Meanwhile, Haryana heads to the polls on October 5, with entirely different issues at stake. For J&K, the elections are not just about choosing a new government but about expressing the people’s opinion on the seismic changes made by the Centre. After the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories and the revocation of its special status, this election is the first opportunity for the people to give their verdict on these decisions. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has long campaigned for the removal of Article 370, its election manifestos never explicitly stated that the region would lose its statehood. This has left many in J&K feeling betrayed, with the direct rule by the Centre through the Lieutenant-Governor being viewed as governance by outsiders, excluding locals from the decision-making processes.

The results will reveal whether the people of J&K approve of the Centre’s moves, particularly the bifurcation. The BJP, confident in its support base in Jammu, hopes to offset any losses in the Kashmir Valley, where resentment runs deeper. However, the Congress and the National Conference-led INDIA Alliance believes it can garner enough support across both Jammu and Kashmir to form a government. Smaller parties, too, have the potential to sway the results. Yet, what has been most remarkable is the high voter turnout, signalling the people’s continued faith in the democratic process, even in a region as politically fraught as J&K.

Haryana presents a different challenge for the BJP. Having formed the government five years ago without a clear majority, the party now faces the possibility of losing its grip on the state. Haryana has been under BJP rule for nearly a decade, with a chief minister handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, internal discontent, with several contenders for the top post, has weakened the party’s standing. The farmers' agitation and the Centre’s delayed response to allegations of harassment against women wrestlers from the state have further emboldened the Congress, giving it renewed confidence. For the BJP, losing Haryana would be a significant blow, with repercussions at the national level. Both states are testing grounds for its continued dominance, and the results will have far-reaching political consequences.