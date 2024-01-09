Editorial: Mumbai’s animals versus cars

Will there even be space for the four-legged? | Representational Image, ANI

In the past, when Henry Ford unleashed the assembly line, it was horses that faced unemployment in the bustling streets of New York. The diligent civic authorities had to hire a legion of workers to swiftly clear the aftermath of the horses' daily endeavours. Yet, cars rolled in, carts were ousted, and the roads of New York were liberated from equine contributions. The machine, in a resounding victory, vanquished the animal in the urban battleground. Fast forward to the present, and Mumbai finds itself in the midst of a quirky clash, echoing the historic face-off in New York. January 20 is earmarked for a spectacle, a spectacle where 10,000 cars will go head-to-head with a formidable battalion of donkeys, pigs, and sheep. The brainchild of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, this rally promises a unique blend of horsepower and, well, animal power.

OBC leader Prakash Shendge has decided to throw down the gauntlet, vowing to counter the automotive parade with a legion of donkeys, pigs, and sheep. Cows, bullocks, buffaloes, and dogs are wisely left out of the equation, sparing the Mumbai Police additional crowd management challenges. After all, Azad Maidan, while spacious, has its limits – a question on every Mumbaikar's mind. Shendge's ingenious move is reminiscent of Jesus opting for a donkey over a speedier horse or a grandiose elephant. Perhaps, had he declared that his followers would partake in the rally astride donkeys, it would have been a protest with a quirky distinction. But his intention is clear — he wants the animals to make their statement alongside the roaring engines of the 10,000 cars. As the city buzzes with speculation, one cannot help but wonder: on January 20, who will emerge victorious in Mumbai's great tug of war, the animals or the cars? May the best species win!